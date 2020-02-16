 

Costa Rica seizes record five tonnes of cocaine

2020-02-16 09:08
Narcotic drugs. (iStock)

Costa Rican police on Saturday made the largest drug seizure in the country's history after discovering more than five tonnes of cocaine hidden in a container due to be shipped to the Netherlands.

The drugs were concealed in a consignment of ornamental flowers at the port of Limon which was destined for Rotterdam, Interior Minister Michael Soto Rojas said.

Police also arrested a 46-year-old Costa Rican suspect.

The suspicious container was spotted on Friday and a search the following day uncovered 202 suitcases containing a total of 5 048 packages of cocaine weighing around one kilogram each.

Central America is one of the main routes for drugs headed from South America to the United States and Europe.

