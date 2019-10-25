 

Could Trump get arrested if he shot someone?

2019-10-25 20:19
US President Donald Trump. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

US President Donald Trump. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

US President Donald Trump's lawyers have claimed the president could shoot somebody on New York's Fifth Avenue and get away with it. The city's mayor disagrees.

"If anybody shoots someone they get arrested. I don't care if it's the President of the United States or anybody else," Bill de Blasio told a press conference on Thursday.

"If you shoot someone, you should get arrested and we would arrest him," added the anti-Trump mayor, until recently a candidate to be the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

De Blasio was responding to a question about a comment that one of Trump's attorneys made before a Manhattan appeals court hearing on Wednesday.

The three judges are to rule on whether Trump is obliged to obey a prosecutor's injunction demanding that he disclose his tax returns.

Trump's lawyers have claimed he doesn't need to abide by the ruling because as president of the United States he cannot be prosecuted for an offence.

The judges referenced Trump's infamous boast of 2016 that he could shoot somebody in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not lose any voters.

Is the president above the law?

One of them asked Trump's team whether their argument that the president is above the law meant he could not be investigated by the authorities in that hypothetical scenario.

"That is correct," responded attorney William Consovoy, adding, however, that immunity ends when the president leaves office.

Legal experts argue that any immunity granted to presidents, according to case law, applies only to actions carried as part of his official duties as leader of the US.

Despite being a New Yorker, Trump is hugely unpopular in his home city. Protests outside his former home in Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue are common.

An online petition to rename the stretch of Fifth Avenue opposite Trump Tower "President Barack H. Obama Avenue" has received almost 450 000 signatures.

At Thursday's joint press conference, which was about police suicides, NYPD deputy commissioner Benjamin Tucker backed up mayor de Blasio.

"We would (apprehend Trump). I mean it's as simple as that," he said amid laughter.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

2 arrested for human trafficking after 39 found dead in truck

2019-10-25 17:59

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Activist groups picket outside Gupta compound on Diwali eve
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hout Bay 19:13 PM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

Rooiels 19:12 PM
Road name: R44 Both Ways

Both Ways
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Four lucky winners on Friday 6 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 