Countries with confirmed cases of coronavirus

A woman puts on a mask under a poster urging people in Hong Kong to wear them to protect against a killer outbreak of pneumonia known as SARS. (AFP)

A SARS-like virus has claimed 26 lives since emerging on December 31 in a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Here is a list of countries that have confirmed cases of the so-called coronavirus.

China

As of Friday, more than 800 people have been infected across China, with 177 in serious condition. Authorities were also examining 1,072 suspected cases.

Officials also confirmed the second virus death outside the Wuhan region, saying a patient died in Heilongjiang province, 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles) to the northeast.

The city of Macau, a gambling hub hugely popular with mainland tourists, has confirmed two cases. The first was a 52-year-old businesswoman from Wuhan who arrived in Macau by high-speed rail on Sunday, via the neighbouring city of Zhuhai.

As of Thursday, two people have tested positive in Hong Kong. Both had visited Wuhan in recent days and are being treated in isolation wards in hospital.

France

On Friday two cases were confirmed in France, the first in Europe. One was in Paris while the other was in the city of Bordeaux, the country's health minister said. Both had traveled to China and both were placed in isolation.

Japan

Japan's health authorities confirmed a second case on Friday, Kyodo news agency reported, saying the patient was a man in his 40s who was originally from Wuhan and on a trip to Japan.

The country's first case was reported by the health ministry last week: a man who had visited Wuhan and was hospitalised on January 10, four days after his return to Japan.

Nepal

Nepal's health authorities on Friday confirmed their first case -- a 32-year-old man arriving from Wuhan, China. It is the first South Asian country to report the deadly disease.

The patient, who was initially quarantined, recovered and was discharged. The government said that surveillance has been increased at the airport "and suspicious patients entering Nepal are being monitored."

Singapore

Singapore has announced at least three cases: a 66-year-old man and his 37-year-old son, who arrived in Singapore Monday from Wuhan, and a 52-year-old Wuhan woman, who arrived in the city-state on Tuesday.

South Korea

South Korea confirmed on Friday its second case of the virus.

The health ministry said a South Korean man in his 50s started experiencing symptoms while working in Wuhan on Jan 10. He was tested after his return earlier this week, and the virus was confirmed.

The country reported its first case on January 20 -- a 35-year-old woman who flew in from Wuhan.

Taiwan

On Wednesday, authorities confirmed the first case on the self-ruled island of Taiwan -- a Taiwanese woman in her fifties, living in Wuhan, who returned to the island on Monday with symptoms including fever, coughing and a sore throat.

Thailand

Thailand has detected four cases so far -- three Chinese nationals from Wuhan and a 73-year-old Thai woman who came back from the Chinese city this month.

Two of the Chinese patients were treated, cured and have travelled back to their country, the Thai health ministry said this week.

United States

On Tuesday US health officials announced the country's first case, a man in his 30s living near Seattle. On Friday a second case was announced - a woman in her 60s living in Chicago. Both were treated and are recovering.

Vietnam

Vietnam confirmed two cases of the virus on Thursday. An infected man from Wuhan travelled to Ho Chi Minh City earlier this month and passed the virus onto his son.

Both are being treated in hospital and are stable, Vietnam health officials said.