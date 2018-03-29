Couple get married within 48 hours so dying mom can attend the wedding – then she died a few days later

A Canadian couple managed to organise their wedding in 48 hours after discovering the bride’s mom had just one week to live.

Chelsea and Jordan Harper, both 24, decided to speed up their nuptials by more than a year after the devastating news. And thanks to generous donations the couple were able to get hitched on 13 March, just two days after the tragic diagnosis.

It meant that Chelsea’s mom, Kim Sherwood (48), was able to see her daughter get married at the Douglas Memorial palliative care unit in Niagara Falls where she was receiving treatment.

“It meant the world to me to have my mum at my wedding,” Chelsea said.

“The day went by in a blink of an eye. It was flawless in my eyes, especially considering we were able to put it together in 48 hours.”

Kim died in her sleep on 20 March – one week after her daughter wed.

“If I’d waited the year and a half as planned to have a big wedding, I don’t know if I’d ever be able to look forward to my wedding day.

“Your mother is supposed to be there and help you get dressed, which she was able to do.”

The décor, the cake and the flowers were all arranged in record time and a plea on Facebook for a photographer was answered by Wendy Teal.

“The help we got was overwhelming – it was wonderful. From all the nurses coming together to make this happen to flowers, food and decorations being donated.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to thank each and every person enough for what they’ve done for my family.”

Photographer Wendy said this was her opportunity to pay it forward because she’d been in the shame shoes as the couple.

“Both my parents were in the palliative care unit at the same hospital. The staff there even helped arrange my mom’s funeral in the very same room, so my dad could attend.

“He died a few hours later. This was my opportunity to pay it forward. It was an honour to be a part of their day.”