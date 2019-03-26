 

Couple, married for 56 years, die hours apart while holding hands

2019-03-26 14:01

Robyn Lucas

Will and Judy Webb. (Judy Will Webb via Facebook)

A couple married for 56 years passed away on the same day while holding hands.

Judy and Will Web, both 77, from the city of Melvindale in Michigan, USA, died only hours apart while holding hands at a hospice on March 6, WGN9 reports.

Judy’s health started deteriorating after a medical procedure in December and without any explanation Will’s health started worsening as well.

The elderly woman suffered from an infection and was placed on a ventilator, one of their daughters, MaryBeth, told local media, People reports.

"She spiked a fever, he spiked a fever. She started getting congestion, he got pneumonia," MaryBeth said.

"She got a reaction from a medication called metabolic encephalopathy, then he turned around and that’s what he had."

"To me they didn’t want to live without each other"

The couple were then placed in hospice care together.

In their finals hours carers pushed the couples’ beds together and the pair held hands before dying. Will died at 02:00 and Judy, who rubbed his hands after he passed, died a few hours later.

"To me they didn’t want to live without each other," MaryBeth said.

"I know it sounds crazy but people can die from a broken heart, and I feel like that’s what happened to my dad.

MaryBeth said said although her mom wasn’t really responding well anymore, she asked her if she wanted to do comfort care and go be with her dad.

"She perked up, shot her head right up and said, ‘Yes, where is he?’" MaryBeth said.

She told local media her parents did everything together, Metro reports.

"They were ... hardly apart. They were always together for 56 years of their life.

"They were apart in separate hospitals for two months and they’d never been apart more than a day or two."

The couple were buried on March 12 at the Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.

Sources: Metro, People, WGN9

