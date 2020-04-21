 

Covid-19: Germany makes masks compulsory in several states

2020-04-21 19:28
(Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Protective masks will be required on public transport in most parts of Germany, with the country's capital Berlin joining a wave of federal states in ordering the measure to stem contagion of the novel coronavirus.

Berlin mayor Michael Mueller told reporters that "to be able to protect people" in trains, busses and trams, his city government intended to make "protection of the nose and mouth compulsory from 27 April".

Unlike in shops, it was "not possible to ensure a distance of several metres between each person" in public transport, he said.

Other states

Following similar announcements from states including Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hamburg and Hesse on Monday and Tuesday, ten of Germany's 16 regions have now announced similar rules.

Mueller and other state premiers were keen to emphasise that improvised masks would also be acceptable.

"I said protection of the nose and mouth...it can also be a scarf," said the Berlin mayor.

Though the new rule will be limited to public transport in Berlin, other states such as Bavaria, Hesse Baden-Wuerttemberg have also made covering up compulsory in shops.

And while the capital will only introduce the measures from next week, others such as Saxony are already enforcing them.

Compulsory

The move to make masks compulsory comes after Germany began to cautiously lift coronavirus restrictions from Monday, with shops under 800 square metres allowed to reopen in most states.

Following a meeting with state premiers to agree the new relaxations last week, Chancellor Angela Merkel said she "strongly recommended" wearing a mask on public transport and in shops.

On Friday, Saxony and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania became the first states to announce they would make masks compulsory.

By Tuesday, ten states had followed suit, affecting nearly 49 million Germans, over half the country's population.

Among those yet to introduce the measures are the city of Bremen and the region of North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany's largest state by population.


Read more on:    germany  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

OPINION | Virgin Australia collapse: The end of an era of aviation buccaneers

2020-04-21 18:28

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Country's poor on brink of starvation
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 19:10 PM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
One player strikes it lucky in Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-04-20 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 