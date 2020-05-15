Covid-19 wrap: 12 500 UK care home deaths, Russia records over 10 000 new cases and virus batters economies

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

12 500 UK care home deaths linked to virus

London – More than 12 500 deaths of care home residents in Britain were linked to the coronavirus, according to figures released on Friday, heaping further pressure on the government over its handling of the pandemic.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said 12 526 care home residents in England and Wales had died from the virus in March and April, with nearly three-quarters occurring within homes and the rest in hospitals.

However, the ONS suggested the actual death toll of care home residents could be far higher, noting it had recorded 23 136 more fatalities in the first four months of the year than in the same period in 2019.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had said on Thursday that "the vast majority" of care homes had seen no virus cases and that the rate of deaths in them was less than in neighbouring European countries.

- AFP

Russia registers more than 10 000 new coronavirus cases

Moscow – Russia registered more than 10 000 new coronavirus infections on Friday, as Moscow unveils mass antibody testing and a national lockdown eases.

Health officials reported 10 598 new infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 262 843, the second-highest in the world after the United States. Despite its high number of cases, Russia's official coronavirus fatality rate is low in comparison to countries like the United States, Britain, Italy and Spain.

Russia says its high number of cases is due in part to a massive testing campaign that has seen more than six million tests carried out.

Moscow accounts for roughly half of all infections and the city said it would be launching mass voluntary tests for antibodies from Friday.

- AFP

Virus could cut up to 9.7 percent off global economy - ADB

Manila – The coronavirus pandemic could cut up to 9.7% off the global economy, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Friday, doubling its previous estimate as the virus stifles trade and leaves millions jobless.

The estimated impact would cost as much as $8.8 trillion based on a range of scenarios, but ADB said government interventions could help offset the losses inflicted by the crisis.

Up to 242 million jobs will be lost due to the virus, more than seven times higher than the employment losses seen during the global financial crisis a decade ago. Foregone labour income could top $1.8 trillion.

"These will be difficult to recoup," the Manila-based lender said, warning it could not discount the possibility of a financial crisis if the pandemic was not contained quickly enough to prevent defaults and bankruptcies.

- AFP

Fresh test for Wuhan as cluster sparks mass virus screening

Wuhan – Nervous residents of China's pandemic epicentre of Wuhan queued up across the city to be tested for the novel coronavirus on Thursday after a new cluster of cases sparked a mass screening campaign.

Lines of residents keeping their social distance formed at makeshift testing sites set up under tents in parking lots, parks and residential communities as rain trickled down in the metropolis of 11 million people.

"This is a good thing. It's a way to be responsible towards others and to yourself," a 40-year-old man told AFP after completing the process.

The man had already been tested 10 days before, but given Wuhan's history as the source of the virus and China's worst-hit city, he welcomed a little extra assurance.

"If you have the opportunity, wouldn't you do it again?" he asked.

Wuhan was given a fresh jolt when several new local infections emerged last weekend after more than a month in which none were reported.

- AFP

Iran reports 2 102 new virus cases, highest in over month

Tehran – Iran on Friday reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections in more than a month as it warned of clusters hitting new regions.

The Islamic republic has struggled to contain the virus that causes the Covid-19 disease since its first cases emerged in mid-February.

Health ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said 2 102 new cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 116 635. That figure is the highest Iran has announced for a single day since 6 April.

Jahanpour said the virus had claimed another 48 lives over the same period, raising the overall death toll to 6 902.

- AFP

