Covid-19 wrap: 186 462 global deaths as US fatalities near 50 000, while Brazil surges past 3 000 deaths

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW LIVE | Lockdown to be eased from 1 May - but most restrictions will still be in place

Coronavirus toll at 19:00 (GMT) Thursday

Paris – The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 186 462 on Thursday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 19:00 (GMT).

The global death toll rose by 4 576 over the past 24 hours and a total number of cases increased by 68 017 worldwide.

More than 2 675 050 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 708 400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

- AFP

US nears 50 000 virus fatalities after 3 176 deaths in 24 hours - Johns Hopkins

Washington – The novel coronavirus has killed nearly 50 000 people in the United States, after one of the deadliest days of the pandemic which saw 3 176 deaths, according to a tally on Thursday from Johns Hopkins University.

The deaths were recorded in the 24 hours up to 20:30 (00:30 GMT Friday), bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in the United States to 49 759, according to the Baltimore-based university.

The US, the worst-hit country in the world, now has 866 646 confirmed cases of coronavirus, up 26 971 from the previous day. Due to a lack of testing, the actual number of infections is likely to be much higher.

- AFP

Brazil passes 3 000 coronavirus deaths

Brasilia – Brazil recorded 407 deaths from the coronavirus in 24 hours, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The most populous country in Latin America and the region's largest economy, Brazil has now recorded 3 313 coronavirus deaths, out of a total 49 492 confirmed cases, the ministry added.

The toll continues to increase as right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro regularly expresses his impatience with restrictions imposed by the state governors to slow the disease's spread.

Health Minister Nelson Teich, who took office on Friday after the controversial firing of his predecessor, said it was premature to attribute the rise in deaths to a surge in Covid-19 infections. He suggested it could instead be the result of an increase in testing.

- AFP

Japan cruise ship virus cases near 100

Tokyo – At least 91 crew members on board a cruise ship docked in Nagasaki have the coronavirus, Japanese officials said on Friday, after another 43 tested positive.

The Italy-flagged Costa Atlantica has no passengers aboard and arrived in the southern Japanese port for repairs in January. Its operator first notified local authorities of suspected virus infections on Sunday.

Test results from all 623 crew members on board should be available by early Saturday, said Katsumi Nakata, head of the regional government's health and welfare department. "We think we will have a clearer picture once we get all the samples," Nakata told reporters.

A Japanese expert was planning to board the ship for the first time later on Friday to assess the situation.

"Considering the limited medical resources we have in this region, it is difficult for us to maintain and control the health of all the 630 people," Nakata said. "We need to maintain the medical system for local residents."

- AFP

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab