Covid-19 wrap: 2 751 US deaths in 24 hours, second wave warning and Australia to reopen Bondi Beach

More than 2 700 dead in US from coronavirus in last 24 hours

Washington – The coronavirus death toll in the United States – the country with the most fatalities in the pandemic – has climbed by 2 751 in the past 24 hours, the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University showed on Tuesday.

The US has recorded more than 800 000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Baltimore-based university, with 44 845 deaths.

Nearly 40 000 new cases were reported between Monday at 20:30 local time, and Tuesday at the same time, the university said.

- AFP

34 crew have virus on cruise ship docked for repairs in Japan

Tokyo – At least 34 crew members aboard a cruise ship docked in the Japanese city of Nagasaki have tested positive for coronavirus, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The Costa Atlantica first arrived in Nagasaki in January to undergo repairs, with several hundred crew on board. Over the weekend, the ship's operator contacted local authorities seeking help to test suspected cases on board.

An initial four tests carried out on the ship revealed a first infection on Monday, with additional testing among 57 crew finding a total of 34 cases by Wednesday.

"Many infections have been confirmed on the ship," Nagasaki governor Hodo Nakamura told reporters on Wednesday. "We hope that they will be able to go home in full health as soon as possible. We are asking the national government for help."

- AFP

Coronavirus second wave may be even worse - US health chief

Washington – A second wave of the novel coronavirus in the US could be even more destructive because it will likely collide with the beginning of flu season, one of the country's top health officials said on Tuesday.

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), called on Americans to use the coming months to prepare – and get their flu shots.

"There's a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through," he was quoted as saying in an interview with the Washington Post published late on Tuesday.

"We're going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time," he said.

- AFP

Bondi Beach to reopen for surfing as Australia virus cases slow

Sydney – Swimmers and surfers will return to Sydney's famed Bondi Beach next week, almost six weeks after it was closed amid a spike in coronavirus cases, officials announced on Wednesday.

But the white sands will remain off-limits to sunbathers, joggers and families in an effort to maintain Australia's strict social distancing requirements.

Paula Masselos, mayor of Waverley, which takes in Bondi and surrounds, said locals could return to the ocean starting 28 April via two access points only.

"What these corridors will do is provide a safe access into the water for swim-and-go and surf-and-go only. So that is for exercise in the water," she told reporters in Sydney. "The sand is closed: which means no running, no walking, no gathering, no bringing your kids down to play in the sand and have a paddle in the water."

- AFP

Indonesia's coronavirus response revealed: Too little, too late

Jakarta – With a coronavirus infection rate that has nearly quadrupled since the start of the month, and one of the world's highest mortality rates, Indonesia's response to the pandemic has led to doomsday predictions by infectious disease experts, epidemiologists and data handlers abroad.

President Joko Widodo's original denial of the problem and his current resistance to a blanket lockdown has also sparked a heated debate on social media, with critics posting the hashtag #LockdownOrDie backed by some health experts and politicians.

The president's actions have also raised speculation that the archipelagic nation of 268 million people is secretly pursuing herd immunity without a vaccine – a solution abandoned by the United Kingdom after it was revealed that millions could perish.

"At this point, we can only foresee a dark ending to our pandemic story," wrote The Jakarta Post in an exposé that examined herd immunity and other potential endings to Indonesia's coronavirus health emergency.

- AFP