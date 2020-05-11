Covid-19 wrap: 280 693 global deaths, US reports 776 dead in 24hrs, UK unveils lockdown exit plan

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Coronavirus toll at 19:00 (GMT) Sunday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 280 693 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 19:00 (GMT) on Sunday.

At least 4 070 660 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1 354 100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The US has the highest number of total deaths with 79 058 out of 1 321 223 cases. At least 212 534 have been declared recovered. Britain has the second highest toll with 31 855 deaths from 219 183 cases.

It is followed by Italy with 30 560 deaths and 219 070 cases, Spain with 26 621 fatalities and 224 390 infections and France with 26 380 deaths and 176 658 cases.

- AFP

US adds 776 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours - tracker

Washington – The United States recorded 776 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 79 522, according to the real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University at 20:30 on Sunday (00:30 GMT Monday).

The figure was the lowest daily tally since March, with 24-hour totals in recent weeks ranging from 1 000 to 2 500.

The country – hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities – has now confirmed a total of 1 329 072 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

- AFP

UK unveils phased plan to exit lockdown

London – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announced a phased plan to ease a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, with schools and shops to begin opening from 1 June – as long as infection rates stay low.

In a televised address, Johnson also announced plans to introduce quarantine for people arriving in Britain by air to prevent new infections from abroad.

Almost seven weeks after a nationwide stay-at-home order was put in place, more than 31 800 have died during the outbreak in Britain – the worst toll in Europe and second only to the United States.

Johnson, who himself spent a week in hospital with Covid-19, said the measures had come "at a colossal cost to our way of life" but said it would be "madness" to squander the progress by moving too soon.

"This is not the time simply to end the lockdown this week," the 55-year-old said, but unveiled a "conditional plan" to ease the measures in England in the months ahead.

- AFP

Rise in German virus infections spurs concern

Berlin – Germany's coronavirus spread appears to be picking up speed again, official data showed on Sunday, just days after Chancellor Angela Merkel said the country could gradually return to normal.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for public health said Germany's closely watched reproduction rate (R0) had climbed to 1.1, meaning 10 people with Covid-19 infect on average 11 others.

The RKI has warned that for the infection rate to be deemed under control and slowing down, the R0 has to stay below one. As recently as Wednesday, Germany's number stood at 0.65.

But since then the country has reported clusters of new cases at slaughterhouses and at care homes for the elderly.

The RKI cautioned it was too soon to draw conclusions, but said the number of new infections "would need to be watched very closely in the coming days".

- AFP

China's ground zero reports new coronavirus infections

Beijing – China reported a second day of new cases of coronavirus in Wuhan on Monday after a month without new infections at the pandemic's global epicentre, offering a stark warning of the dangers of a fresh wave.

The virus first emerged late last year, sweeping through the city and surrounding Hubei province, killing thousands and sickening many more. It subsequently spread around the world.

Authorities in Wuhan imposed draconian restrictions on travel and movement in what appeared to have been a successful bid to quash the outbreak.

That lockdown began to ease in recent weeks, as authorities said the disease was under control, most recently with children returning to school, and travel to and from the city allowed.

But on Sunday authorities acknowledged one person had tested positive for the virus in Wuhan, and a day later, they said there were five more cases.

There were also 11 new "asymptomatic" cases reported in wider Hubei province. China is recording symptomatic and asymptomatic cases separately.

- AFP

