Covid-19 wrap: 286 122 global deaths, Russia has world's second-highest cases and Angola police kill man

Coronavirus toll at 11:00 (GMT) Tuesday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 286 122 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 (GMT) on Tuesday.

At least 4 188 040 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1 432 700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The US has the highest number of total deaths with 80 684 out of 1 347 936 cases. At least 232 733 have been declared recovered. Britain has the second highest toll with 32 065 deaths from 223 060 cases.

It is followed by Italy with 30 739 deaths and 219 814 cases, Spain with 26 920 fatalities and 228 030 infections and France with 26 643 deaths and 177 423 cases.

- AFP

Russia has world's second highest number of virus cases - AFP

Moscow – Russia has the world's second-highest number of coronavirus infections after reporting another 10 899 new cases on Tuesday, an AFP tally says.

The new cases brought Russia's total to 232 243, surpassing the number of infections in Britain and Spain and now behind only the United States which has reported more than 1.3 million, according to the tally compiled from official sources.

But with only 2 116 virus deaths reported so far, Russia's mortality rate has been much lower in comparison with the United States, Spain, Italy and other countries with similar infection rates.

Russia moved to ease a nationwide coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday despite the surge in cases. With pressure building to get the economy moving again, President Vladimir Putin on Monday announced an end to a national "non-working" period in place since late March.

- AFP

New UK care home death stats indicate higher toll

London – Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday said more people have died from the coronavirus in the UK than the official national toll suggests, after more care home deaths were linked to the outbreak.

The ONS and regional health bodies registered 36 473 deaths from or mentioning Covid-19 up until 1 May, in contrast to the government tally which said 27 510 people had died up to that day.

The government's rolling daily toll on Monday stood at 32 065, which already makes Britain the worst-affected country in Europe and the second-worst globally.

The ONS data showed that 8 312 people died in care homes across England and Wales by 1 May. But ONS statistician Nick Stripe said: "If we feed in the figures from...last week, there's about another 1 500, 1 600 notified.

"So that puts us close to 10 000 Covid-related deaths in care homes by May 8," he told BBC television.

"In the last (published) week, 40% of all deaths that mention Covid were in care homes – that's up from 34% last week and about four weeks ago, that was about 5%.

"So care homes is showing the slowest decline, sadly... There were more deaths in total in care homes than there were in hospitals in that week, I've never seen that before."

- AFP

Angola police 'accidentally' kill man in social gathering dispersal

Luanda – An Angolan citizen has been shot dead by police enforcing social distancing measures against the coronavirus in the capital Luanda, the government and a witness said.

Antonio Domingos Vulola, 21, was gunned down on Saturday after police clashed with a group of people caught flouting a nationwide curfew and a ban on social gatherings in Luanda's impoverished Huambo neighbourhood.

"The citizens showed resistance and set out to attack the forces of law, throwing sticks stones and bottles," an interior ministry statement said late on Monday. "In defence of their own physical integrity, law enforcement officers fired shots that accidentally hit the citizens in question."

The victim's brother told AFP that Vulola was shot in the head while fleeing the scuffle.

"The police arrived and started hitting [even] those with masks," Joao Antonio Vulola recalled. "My brother had no mask...so he decided to flee and it was from there that the agent shot three bullets: one in the air and two at my brother's head, who died on the spot."

- AFP

New Zealand says coronavirus will not stop September elections

New Zealand's Electoral Commission has unveiled measures designed to allow elections to proceed as planned in September, despite the coronavirus threat.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the 19 September election date in January, before the global scale of the contagion was apparent, and has repeatedly said she does not plan to move it.

- AFP

Bangladesh prisoner dies of coronavirus

A 53-year-old prisoner awaiting trial has become Bangladesh's first confirmed coronavirus fatality in the country's overcrowded jails.

The unnamed man died due to respiratory problems at a northeastern Sylhet city hospital on 8 May, but a local laboratory later confirmed he had Covid-19.

Inmates who shared a cell with him have been isolated, officials said.

- AFP

