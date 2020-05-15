Covid-19 wrap: 302 489 global deaths, child dies of rare virus-linked disease and Tunisia eases lockdown

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Coronavirus toll at 11:00 (GMT) Friday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 302 489 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 (GMT) on Friday.

At least 4 454 090 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1 554 500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The United States has the highest number of deaths overall with 85 906 from 1 417 889 cases. At least 246 414 have been declared recovered. Britain has the second highest toll with 33 614 deaths from 233 151 cases.

It is followed by Italy with 31 368 deaths and 223 096 cases, Spain with 27 459 fatalities and 230 183 cases and France with 27 425 deaths and 178 870 infections.

- AFP

Child dies in France from rare disease linked to virus

Marseille – A nine-year-old boy has died in France from a Kawasaki-like disease believed to be linked to coronavirus, his doctor said on Friday, the first such death in the country as similar child fatalities are being investigated in New York and London.

The child died after a "neurological injury related to a cardiac arrest", said Fabrice Michel, head of the paediatric intensive care unit at La Timone hospital in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille.

The boy, who tested positive for coronavirus, received treatment at the hospital for seven days and died on Saturday, the doctor told AFP.

In the last three weeks, several countries have reported cases of children affected by an inflammatory disease with symptoms similar to those of a rare condition, Kawasaki's disease. Scientists believe it is linked to Covid-19.

A London children's hospital said on Wednesday that a 14-year-old boy with no underlying health conditions had died from the disease and had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

- AFP

Tunisia eases lockdown as zero cases registered in five days

Tunis – Retail shops and supermarkets reopened on Friday in Tunisia after the government announced zero coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day.

In a statement published overnight, the health ministry also said that 217 patients still carry the Covid-19 virus, three of whom are being treated in hospital.

But for the fifth consecutive day, no new cases were registered in the North African country which has declared 1 032 cases of coronavirus, including 45 deaths, since 2 March.

With infections slowing, retail stores, open-air markets and supermarkets have reopened, but authorities are urging citizens to stay vigilant and respect hygiene measures.

- AFP

Chinese city quarantines thousands over new virus cluster

Beijing – A major city in northeast China has quarantined over 7 500 people after it discovered three new coronavirus cases in the past five days as the region sees a surge in infections.

China has largely brought the virus under control after months of lockdowns and curbs on travel, but fears of a second wave have risen as clusters have emerged in northeast provinces and in the central city of Wuhan.

Shenyang, a city of around 7.5 million, reported its first new local case in 89 days on Monday, and a further two new local cases on Thursday.

Its government confirmed on Thursday that the new cases were linked to a cluster in the city of Shulan, nearly 500km away in neighbouring Jilin province.

Some 7 500 people who arrived from Jilin since 22 April, and those who came in close contact to the three local cases in Shenyang, were required to undergo 21-day quarantine and three nucleic acid tests. The city has also postponed reopening schools.

- AFP

Slovenia reopen borders

Slovenia has declared an end to its coronavirus epidemic and opened its borders, despite new infections still being reported.

The three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have lifted restrictions on movement and set up a free movement zone between themselves. Poland and Finland could join the zone in the near future.

- AFP

