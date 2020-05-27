Covid-19 wrap | Brazil leads daily virus deaths, Montenegro first corona-free European country

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

Brazil leads daily virus deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil reported the highest daily Covid-19 death toll in the world on Tuesday with 1 039 people killed, the fifth straight day the country has topped the list.

Latin America's largest country, which has emerged as a new epicentre in the coronavirus pandemic, has seen its daily death toll surge past that of the United States, the hardest-hit country so far.

Brazil has now confirmed a total of 24 512 deaths, according to health ministry figures.

Experts say under-testing means the real number is probably much higher.

With a population of 210 million people, Brazil has recorded 391 222 infections, second only to the US, which has confirmed more than 1.68 million.

US toll of new virus deaths under 700 for third day straight: tracker

The United States has posted a toll of less than 700 new coronavirus deaths for the third day in a row, the Johns Hopkins University tracker said Tuesday.

A total of 657 people have died in the past 24 hours as of 00:30 GMT, the Baltimore-based institution said.

The overall death toll is now 98 875, and the number of cases of infection stands at more than 1.68 million, it said.

Both are the highest anywhere in the world.

Peru reports record daily surge in virus cases

Peru on Tuesday recorded nearly 5 800 new cases of the coronavirus, its highest 24-hour surge, bringing the number of people infected in the country to almost 130 000, the health ministry said.

The news follows concern expressed by the Pan American Health Organisation over the accelerating number of cases in the country, along with those of neighbouring Chile and Brazil.

The health ministry said 5 772 new cases had been confirmed in the previous 24 hours, bringing the overall number to 129 751.

It said 3 780 people had died from the disease in the country since the first case was detected in early March.

Peru has the second-highest number of cases in Latin America after Brazil.

'Stop partying', LA police warn Hollywood Hills neighbourhood

Authorities in Los Angeles have warned residents of the city's Hollywood Hills neighbourhood to tone down their house parties which have become a major problem during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The issue has become so bad that police and the prosecutor's office released a video on Tuesday warning that action will be taken to deal with the large gatherings, which are prohibited under the city's Safer at Home orders issued in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The three officers who spoke in the video said the parties have become "a major concern" because of loud music, "loud screaming voices ... at 3 am" and traffic congestion in narrow streets.

One officer said homeowners can receive a citation or face criminal prosecution which can land them in jail for up to six months, even if they are not present.

Police said that one of the largest parties took place 16 May when officers responding to a complaint found 100 people partying at a short-term rental apparently reserved for the occasion.

While there, officers heard a gunshot and found one of the party goers with a self-inflicted wound to his groin area, police said.

Los Angeles's stay-at-home order was issued in March as the pandemic spread throughout the United States.

Montenegro woos tourists to Europe's 'corona-free' corner

Less than two months after detecting its first infection, Montenegro is the first country in Europe to declare itself coronavirus-free, a success story the tiny country hopes will lure tourists to its dazzling Adriatic coast this summer.

For weeks hotel staff have been raking empty beaches as the pandemic kept away visitors who would normally be arriving by plane, cruise ship and car this time of year.

But finally, there is a sliver of hope after Montenegro announced it no longer has any active cases of Covid-19.

While tour agencies are still expecting a tough season, there is hope this sterling health record will soften the blow on an industry that accounts for more than a fifth of GDP and 19% of the workforce.

