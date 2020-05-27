Covid-19 wrap: Brazil reports higest death toll globally and automakers unite in crisis

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Massive EU aid plan



The European Union proposes a 750-billion-euro ($825-billion) post-virus recovery fund for Europe and urges sceptical member states to back it.

If passed, the proposal would be the biggest EU stimulus package in history and could see Europe-wide taxes on plastics, carbon emissions and big tech.

"This is Europe's moment," says EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen.

Brazil deaths keep rising



In virus hotspot Latin America, Brazil reports the highest daily death toll in the world for the fifth straight day.

More than 352 000 deaths



The pandemic has killed 352 494 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 19:00 GMT on Wednesday, based on official sources.

The United States has recorded the most deaths with 99 724 fatalities. It is followed by Britain with 37 460, Italy with 33 072, France with 28 596 and Spain with 27 118.

France says no to hydroxychloroquine



The French government says doctors can no longer treat COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine, a controversial and potentially harmful drug that the World Health Organization this week warned had been shown to be potentially dangerous in several studies.

Support for UK PM plunges



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sees his public support suffer the sharpest fall for a Conservative leader in a decade as he is grilled by lawmakers over his handling of the scandal involving top aide Dominic Cummings and his cross-country trip during lockdown.

Automakers unite in crisis



Struggling automakers Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi unveil a plan to deepen their rocky alliance that would see them develop nearly half of cars jointly by 2025 to cut costs and boost profitability.

Air France slashes flights



Air France-KLM will slash 40 percent of its French domestic flights by next year in exchange for receiving seven billion euros ($7.7 billion) in emergency funding backed by the French state, the company's chief executive says.