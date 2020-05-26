Covid-19 wrap | Brazil stands by hydroxychloroquine despite WHO, US death toll rises by 532

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Brazil stands by hydroxychloroquine despite WHO

Brazil's health ministry said on Monday it would not change its recommendation to treat coronavirus with hydroxychloroquine, despite the World Health Organisation deciding to suspend trials of the drug over safety concerns.

Like his US counterpart Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has touted the supposed benefits of hydroxychloroquine and a related drug, chloroquine, against the new coronavirus.

Studies, however, have questioned their safety and efficacy against the disease, including one published on Friday in respected medical journal The Lancet that found the drugs actually increased the risk of death.

That led the WHO to suspend a worldwide clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine as a Covid-19 treatment on Monday.

"We're remaining calm and there will be no change" to the Brazilian guideline issued last week, health ministry official Mayra Pinheiro told a news conference.

AFP

South Korean man jailed for quarantine violations

A South Korean man was jailed for four months on Tuesday for breaking coronavirus quarantine rules, authorities said, in the country's first such prison sentence.

The jailed man, 27, was arrested in April after breaking the quarantines rules twice.

He left his residence while under 14-day self-isolation and was then moved to a quarantine facility, where he was again caught leaving without permission.

The man was "convicted of violating the Infectious Diseases Control and Prevention Act, and was given four months in jail", an official at the Uijeongbu District Court told AFP.

Prosecutors had requested a one-year prison sentence.

AFP

Chile sees record Covid-19 cases as minister quarantines

Chile registered a new high for coronavirus cases on Monday, with nearly 5 000 infections in 24 hours, including that of a minister in President Sebastian Pinera's government.

Public Works Minister Alfredo Moreno said he was among those with the disease.

"I have been informed that the Covid-19 test I had a few days ago was positive," Moreno said on Twitter, adding that he had no symptoms so far.

The 63-year-old minister had placed himself in quarantine after one of his staff tested positive.

Three other ministers, who had self-quarantined after being in contact with infected people, all tested negative and resumed work.

AFP

US coronavirus death toll rises by 532 in past 24 hours: tracker

The US coronavirus death toll has risen by 532 over the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tracker said Monday.

After that relatively small increase, the US toll now stands at 98 218 lives as of 00:30 on Tuesday, according to the Baltimore-based university, and US cases of infection now number 1 662 375.

Both are the highest anywhere in the world.

AFP

Spain health workers protest at virus shortages

Spanish health workers on the front line of the fight against coronavirus gathered on Monday outside hospitals in the Madrid region to rally against shortages of protective equipment.

Nurses, doctors and other workers protested in their uniforms, some in scrubs, under the slogan "health workers essential".

They stood silently for two minutes at the gates of several institutions in and around the capital, holding placards and homemade signs that read "we are fighting without weapons", "who cares for the carers" and "public healthcare can't be sold".

The goal is for people to become aware of "the precariousness of our jobs", said Silvia Garcia, an intensive care unit nurse who joined hundreds of others outside the Gregorio Maranon hospital.

AFP

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab