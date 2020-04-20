Covid-19 wrap: China rejects calls for probe, Brexit talks resume and clashes in Niger over curfew

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Clashes in Niger capital over virus curfew

Niamey – Clashes erupted in Niamey, the capital of the Sahel nation of Niger, over the government's anti-coronavirus curfew and a ban on prayer gatherings, local inhabitants told AFP on Monday.

Violence broke out just after 20:00 on Sunday in the rundown district of Lazaret, where security forces used tear gas to disperse a crowd of people who wanted to hold prayers in a mosque.

Protesters, most of them young people, burned tyres and blocked streets with rocks. Similar protests erupted in other parts of the city and continued until late, according to witnesses and images posted on social media.

Niger, one of the world's poorest countries, has recorded 648 cases of novel coronavirus since 19 March, 20 of which have been fatal.

- AFP

China rejects Australia's call for probe into virus response

Beijing – China on Monday rejected Australia's call for a probe examining the global response to the coronavirus pandemic – including Beijing's early handling of the outbreak.

Washington and several allies have accused China of failing to adequately respond to the viral disease threat in the weeks after it was first detected in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

But Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said the accusations disrespected "the Chinese people's tremendous efforts and sacrifices" in fighting the contagion.

"Any question about China's transparency in the prevention and control of [the] epidemic situation is not in line with facts," Geng told a regular press briefing.

He was speaking in response to a question about Australian foreign minister Marise Payne, who a day earlier said her country would "insist" on the probe into the response by Beijing and the WHO.

- AFP

Brexit talks resume under coronavirus cloud

Brussels – British and EU officials were scheduled to restart Brexit trade talks on Monday after a break because of the coronavirus, which is making an end-of-year deal look even more unlikely.

After a first round in early March negotiations were suspended for six weeks as officials focused on the deadly virus sweeping Europe. The June deadline set by London to assess the chances of an agreement is now fast approaching.

The novel coronavirus has affected officials directly, hitting both EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart David Frost – and then, dramatically, putting Prime Minister Boris Johnson into intensive care.

Despite the ticking clock and the extra pressure brought by the worst global pandemic in living memory, Johnson's government rules out extending Britain's transition period to negotiate a future relationship with the EU.

- AFP

Scores of refugees test positive for virus in Lisbon shelter

Lisbon – More than 130 refugees housed in a youth hostel in Portugal's capital Lisbon have been infected by the novel coronavirus and placed in quarantine, the mayor's office said on Monday.

Portugal has granted immigrants awaiting regularisation of their papers and asylum seekers the same rights as residents, in particular access to medical care during a state of emergency decreed last month to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of a total of some 180 tenants, 138 tested positive and they were relocated and placed in quarantine, the municipality said.

"They are young people from Egypt, Ivory Coast and other regions of the world," Mohamed Abed, an official at a Lisbon mosque, told RTP public television.

- AFP

Iran lets more businesses reopen as virus toll rises

Tehran – Iran on Monday reported 91 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, as the government allowed more economic activity to resume after a gradual reopening in the past 10 days.

After nearly a week of declining fatalities, there has been a slight uptick in the past few days for the Islamic republic, one of the world's hardest hit. The sanctions-hit country had shut down all non-essential economic activity in mid-March, weeks after its coronavirus outbreak first came to light.

But top officials argued that Iran's battered economy could not remain shuttered, and President Hassan Rouhani has allowed low-risk businesses to reopen since 11 April.

"With some businesses reopening and movement increasing, observing health protocols and social distancing become more and more necessary," health ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said. "It does not mean we should be less careful, but the exact opposite."

- AFP

