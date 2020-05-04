 

Covid-19 wrap | China says Pompeo 'insane' over virus theory, Italy eases world's longest lockdown and chaos outside liquor stores in India

2020-05-04 14:57

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

China says Pompeo 'insane' over virus lab origin theory

China's state broadcaster CCTV on Monday attacked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's "insane and evasive remarks" over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, further fuelling Sino-US tensions.

Pompeo on Sunday said "enormous evidence" showed the virus originated in a lab in China, doubling down on previous claims that have been repeatedly denied by the WHO and various scientific experts.

- AFP

Italy begins to emerge from world's longest lockdown 

Stir-crazy Italians were free to stroll and visit relatives for the first time in nine weeks on Monday as Europe's hardest-hit country eased back the world's longest remaining coronavirus lockdown.

More than four million people - an estimated 72% of them men - returned to their construction sites and factories as the economically and emotionally shattered country tried to get back to work.

- AFP

Chaos outside liquor stores as India eases virus lockdown       

Police used batons on Monday to beat back thirsty Indians jostling to buy alcohol for the first time in 40 days as the government eased further the world's biggest coronavirus lockdown.

Officials had painstakingly drawn chalk circles for buyers of booze to stand in but the social distancing efforts were thwarted as people gathered from early morning.

- AFP

Trudeau unsure if his kids would return to school in worst-hit Quebec     

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he did not know if he would send his children back to school in the province worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Quebec has seen more than half the country's 60 000 Covid-19 cases and nearly 60% of Canada's 3 700 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

- AFP

Mexico reports jump in coronavirus infections, based on model

Mexico reported a five-fold increase in the number of coronavirus infections, taking the nation's total to nearly 130 000, based on an epidemiological surveillance model used by the government.

The country has officially reported 23 471 Covid-19 cases and over 2,154 deaths from the virus, according to the US Johns Hopkins tally, but data from Sentinel Surveillance - a World Health Organisation monitoring system in use in Mexico since 2006 - estimates the country has as many as 128 033 Covid-19 infections.

- AFP

Masks mandatory on Spain public transport as easing begins   

Masks became mandatory on public transport Monday as Spain took its first tentative steps towards a commercial reopening with small businesses accepting customers by appointment and restaurants.

The daily death rate has been steadily falling, with the country on Monday counting another 164 deaths in 24 hours, an identical number to Sunday which was the lowest figure in nearly seven weeks.

- AFP 

Hong Kong economy suffers record contraction

Hong Kong suffered its worst quarterly contraction since modern records began as the coronavirus outbreak hammered an economy already mired in recession from political unrest and trade war woes.

The financial hub is now experiencing its third-straight quarter of negative growth - its longest financial downturn since the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crash.

- AFP

Greece debuts mobile virus testing as economy reopens          

Greece on Monday began deploying mobile teams to boost testing for the coronavirus as lockdown restrictions were gradually eased, starting with small businesses.

Government spokesperson Stelios Petsas said the first 25 teams - which will eventually grow to 500 - will prioritise testing in vulnerable, closed facilities such as prisons and homes for the elderly.

- AFP
Read more on:    justin trudeau  |  mike pompeo  |  hong kong  |  spain  |  mexico  |  italy  |  india  |  china  |  canada  |  coronavirus  |  economy
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE | Coronavirus: latest news on the Covid-19 virus pandemic

2020-03-12 11:27

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Thulas Nxesi briefs media on lockdown level 4 back-to-work readiness
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 15:44 PM
Road name: Plattekloof Road Both Ways

Both Ways
Athlone 15:43 PM
Road name: Jan Smuts Drive Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-03 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 