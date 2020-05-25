Covid-19 wrap | Domestic flights resume in India, cemeteries overflow in Yemen as virus deaths spike

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

Confusion, jitters as Indian domestic flights resume

Domestic flights resumed in India on Monday even as coronavirus cases surge, while confusion about quarantine rules prompted jitters among passengers and the cancellation of dozens of planes.

India had halted all flights within the country, and departing and leaving for abroad, in late March as it sought to stop the spread of coronavirus with the world's largest lockdown.

But desperate to get Asia's third-largest economy moving again, the government announced last week that around 1 050 daily flights - a third of the usual capacity - would resume on Monday.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said strict rules would include mandatory mask-wearing and thermal screenings, although middle seats on the aircraft would not be kept empty.

AFP

Cemeteries overflow in Aden as Covid-19 deaths spike in Yemen

Cemeteries are overflowing in the Yemeni city of Aden after a spike in coronavirus cases.

The United Nations has announced that Yemen's health system has effectively collapsed after years of war and the burden of the pandemic.

Al Jazeera

Senegal eases Covid-19 restrictions as food crisis looms

The World Food Programme says the coronavirus pandemic could push an additional 130 million people to the brink of starvation by the end of the year.

While the number of infections is multiplying in Senegal, the government is easing restriction on movement, fearing a looming food crisis.

Al Jazeera

UK sport a step closer as contact training gets government go-ahead

Professional sport in Britain moved closer to a resumption when the government published 'stage two' of its guidance allowing for close-contact and competitive training.

The advice is the next step in a process set to culminate with 'stage three' that should see the likes of English football's Premier League returning, albeit behind closed doors, next month after the coronavirus saw the season suspended.

While stressing the need for carefully controlled medical conditions, the latest guidance makes clear that professional athletes can receive close quarters training, with those involved in team sports such as football allowed to tackle as they build up their match fitness.

AFP

Fiji Airways halves workforce

Pandemic-hit Fiji Airways fired more than half its workforce as travel restrictions put the islands' vital tourism sector in deep freeze and reduced the national carrier's revenue to "virtually zero".

Chief executive Andre Viljoen said that after "exhausting all other options" the airline had decided to let 758 staff go - some 51% of the workforce -- while those remaining would face a permanent pay cut of 20%.

AFP

Pro tennis bounces back with NZ tournament

New Zealand Tennis said it was set to host the southern hemisphere's first professional tournament since the Covid-19 shutdown.

The men's Premier League tournament in Auckland next month will feature 24 players competing in three teams at spectator-free arenas over three weeks.

AFP