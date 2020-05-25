Covid-19 wrap | Domestic flights resume in India, cemeteries overflow in Yemen as virus deaths spike

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.
Confusion, jitters as Indian domestic flights resume
Domestic flights resumed in India on Monday even as coronavirus
cases surge, while confusion about quarantine rules prompted jitters among
passengers and the cancellation of dozens of planes.
India had halted all flights within the country, and departing
and leaving for abroad, in late March as it sought to stop the spread of
coronavirus with the world's largest lockdown.
But desperate to get Asia's third-largest economy moving again,
the government announced last week that around 1 050 daily flights - a third of
the usual capacity - would resume on Monday.
Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said
strict rules would include mandatory mask-wearing and thermal screenings,
although middle seats on the aircraft would not be kept empty.
AFP
Cemeteries overflow in Aden as Covid-19 deaths
spike in Yemen
Cemeteries
are overflowing in the Yemeni city of Aden after a spike in coronavirus cases.
The United Nations has
announced that Yemen's health system has effectively collapsed after years of
war and the burden of the pandemic.
Al Jazeera
Senegal eases Covid-19 restrictions as food crisis looms
The World Food Programme says the coronavirus pandemic could
push an additional 130 million people to the brink of starvation by the end of
the year.
While the number of infections is multiplying in Senegal, the
government is easing restriction on movement, fearing a looming food crisis.
Al Jazeera
UK sport a step closer as contact training gets government
go-ahead
Professional
sport in Britain moved closer to a resumption when the government published
'stage two' of its guidance allowing for close-contact and competitive
training.
The advice is the next step
in a process set to culminate with 'stage three' that should see the likes of
English football's Premier League returning, albeit behind closed doors, next
month after the coronavirus saw the season suspended.
While stressing the need for
carefully controlled medical conditions, the latest guidance makes clear that
professional athletes can receive close quarters training, with those involved
in team sports such as football allowed to tackle as they build up their match
fitness.
AFP
Fiji
Airways halves workforce
Pandemic-hit Fiji
Airways fired more than half its workforce as travel restrictions put the
islands' vital tourism sector in deep freeze and reduced the national carrier's
revenue to "virtually zero".
Chief executive
Andre Viljoen said that after "exhausting all other options" the
airline had decided to let 758 staff go - some 51% of the workforce -- while
those remaining would face a permanent pay cut of 20%.
AFP
Pro
tennis bounces back with NZ tournament
New Zealand Tennis
said it was set to host the southern hemisphere's first professional tournament
since the Covid-19 shutdown.
The men's Premier
League tournament in Auckland next month will feature 24 players competing in
three teams at spectator-free arenas over three weeks.
AFP