Covid-19 wrap | EU 'motor' comes back to life, UN warns coronavirus could send Africans into 'extreme poverty', China gears up for annual congress, and New Zealand eyes a shorter working week

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.
Europe's Franco-German 'motor' sputters back to life
President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Angela Merkel have jump-started the Franco-German "motor" at the heart of Europe by jointly pitching a hugely ambitious economic recovery plan, even if it faces a bumpy road ahead.
Macron and Merkel, whose relationship has been shadowed by disagreements on several key issues, on Monday put differences aside to propose a €500 billion ($546 billion) fund to help mend an economy devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
The plan marked a major move for both sides, with Germany seen to have moved round to the French view that more flexibility is needed to ensure all of Europe - and not just the richer north - can recover from the crisis.
Under their plan, the fund will be financed by borrowing from the market in the name of the EU while the money given out will not have to be paid back.
"The love has finally returned," said German newspaper Die Zeit. "The Franco-German motor is back again."
In France, Le Monde daily added: "A new Franco-German start for Europe."
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told LCI television: "It's a real electric shock that shows that Europe, in these moments of crisis, knows how to surpass itself."
"It's more than exceptional, it's unprecedented. Paris and Berlin have agreed on a subject that was untouchable for the Germans until a few weeks ago," commented Tara Varma, policy fellow and head of the Paris office of the European Council on Foreign Relations.
- AFP
Guterres warns virus could send millions in Africa into 'extreme poverty'
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that millions of people could be pushed into extreme poverty in Africa due to the coronavirus pandemic and called for "global solidarity" with the continent.
"The pandemic threatens African progress. It will aggravate long-standing inequalities and heighten hunger, malnutrition and vulnerability to disease," Guterres said in a statement accompanying a UN study with recommendations for the African continent.
While he congratulated Africa for responding swiftly to the pandemic, which has claimed more than 2 500 lives across the continent, Guterres noted that "as of now, reported cases are lower than feared."
"African countries should also have quick, equal and affordable access to any eventual vaccine and treatment, that must be considered global public goods," he said in his statement.
Since the pandemic is still in its "early days" in Africa, Guterres stressed that "disruption could escalate quickly."
"Global solidarity with Africa is an imperative - now and for recovering better," he said.
Among his recommendations, Guterres urged "international action to strengthen Africa's health systems, maintain food supplies, avoid a financial crisis".
- AFP
As Europe slowly exits lockdown, Sweden hunkers down for long haul
Sweden has taken a soft approach to virus restrictions and although its rules are likely to be in place longer than in other countries, officials are adamant their strategy is a winner in the long term.
"This fight against Covid-19 is a marathon," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said recently, adding that his officials "strongly believe" their measures are viable for the long haul.
While people in other European countries have gradually begun returning to their workplaces in recent weeks, Swedes have been strongly advised to continue working from home, and possibly not just for weeks, but for months to come.
The European Union has started planning for a phased restart of travel this summer but Sweden has told its residents they will have to holiday at home, extending a non-essential travel advisory until at least 15 July - the middle of the country's main holiday month.
Other restrictions on travel, sport and care-home visits are also likely to remain in place even while other countries try to re-emerge from lockdowns.
However, Sweden never imposed full lockdown measures - under-16s have continued to go to school, patrons have not been stopped from going to cafés, bars and restaurants.
Although people have been urged to limit contacts and practise social distancing, the restrictions are advisory.
"It's apparently reasonably easy to start a lockdown, but stopping it is much more difficult," said state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell of the Public Health Agency.
He noted the difficulty of getting people to follow recommendations when "one day you're supposed to do this and the next you're supposed to do something else".
- AFP
Haunted by virus, China gears up for annual congress
China's biggest political event of the year opens on Friday after months of delay over coronavirus fears, with President Xi Jinping determined to project strength and control over the outbreak despite international criticism and a wounded economy.
The 3 000 members of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's legislature, will gather in Beijing this week in highly choreographed meetings to rubber-stamp bills, budgets and personnel moves.
The annual gatherings have been occasions for the Communist Party to tout its achievements, set the country's economic agenda and consolidate Xi's power.
But this year's congress comes on the back of the biggest challenge of Xi's political life, with a virus that has killed thousands of people, paralysed the world's second-biggest economy and sparked a bout of online criticism of the government.
The Communist Party put off the "Two Sessions", originally scheduled for March, for the first time since the Cultural Revolution as the country battled the coronavirus, which surfaced in the central city of Wuhan late last year.
Since then, China's official case numbers have dwindled even as millions were infected abroad, with Beijing now positioning itself as a success story and potential saviour for the world, offering billions of dollars in aid to fight the virus.
Beijing has sought to turn the pandemic into a propaganda victory despite earlier public discontent about the government's handling of the crisis, with Xi declaring in March that the virus had been "basically curbed".
The central government has focused the blame for the pandemic's early spread on local officials in the hardest-hit Hubei province, while state media has played up the contrast between China's gradual return to normal life and continued chaos abroad in recent weeks.
- AFP
Kiwis eye shorter working week in post-lockdown economy
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday raised the prospect of Kiwis enjoying extra public holidays and a shorter working week to help kickstart New Zealand's post-lockdown economy.
Ardern said she wanted to encourage "nimble" and creative ideas for recovery after a strict seven-week lockdown that helped New Zealand contain Covid-19 but stalled the economy.
Suggestions included moving to a four-day week and creating extra public holidays to help boost spending in the tourism and hospitality sectors that have been hit particularly hard by the lockdown.
"This is an extraordinary time and we should be willing to consider extraordinary ideas," she told reporters, adding: "I haven't ruled anything in or out."
Ardern said there is "a range of options and we should be open (minded)".
After talking to tourism industry representatives on Tuesday, the prime minister said working from home during lockdown had shown how productive employees could be if given extra flexibility.
She said a four-day week could work the same way if employers were willing to try it.
- AFP
Lives not lost: Asia sees unexpected gains in virus lockdowns
Emergency workers usually busy attending accidents on Thailand's roads mill around ambulances parked at a service station - fewer crashes and crimes a welcome outcome for several Asian countries during coronavirus lockdowns.
As Asia starts to assess the damage caused by the pandemic, some countries are realising there have been unforeseen benefits.
Vietnam's nationwide isolation has seen a drop in crime, Hong Kong has hailed an early end to its annual flu season - and now, Thailand is seeing a much-needed win in road safety.
"Accidents have gone down quite a lot," said Banjerd Premjit, chief of the Por Tek Tung emergency medical team operating just outside Bangkok.
In Pathum Thani province, where his team of three ambulances normally rush to about 15 grisly crashes a night, accidents have dropped by half.
He credited Thailand's virus-fuelled measures, including a ban on alcohol sales and a night-time curfew.
"People drink less and they're less reckless on the roads," Banjerd said as his fellow medics played mobile games while waiting for the next emergency call.
- AFP
Using AI to beat coronavirus in Latin America, one ride at a time
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said on Wednesday that it will start using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to verify if drivers in its Latin American markets wear masks and disinfect cars to keep rides safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Didi, which is in eight countries across Latin America, Australia and Japan, introduced the use of such technologies in China since January when the country started taking measures to stop the spread of the virus.
From May 22, Didi's ride-hailing drivers in Latin America will need to take a selfie with mask on to pass the AI verification, and from June they will need to report their body temperature to the phone app and upload photos of daily vehicle disinfection works to the phone application.
Drivers who fail to follow the safety requirements may not be permitted to offer ride-hailing services to customers, while passengers will also be required to wear masks when they take Didi's rides, Didi said in a statement.
Both passengers and drivers can cancel trips if they feel unsafe about hygiene conditions, Didi said.
Didi, which is backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, said it eventually plans to roll out these technologies to most of its overseas markets.
- Al Jazeera
