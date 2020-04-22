Covid-19 wrap: Europe deaths top 110 000, UK hospital turns away patients and Singapore cases surge

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus
(Covid-19) news from around the world.
FOLLOW LIVE | All the latest news on the coronavirus and SA lockdown
Coronavirus death toll tops 110 000 in Europe - AFP tally
Paris – The death toll from the novel coronavirus
in Europe has passed 110 000, according to figures compiled by AFP from
official sources by 09:20 (GMT) on Wednesday.
With 110 192 people dead from 1 246 840 cases
registered, Europe is the hardest hit continent by the pandemic that has killed
177 368 people around the world.
Italy has recorded 24 648 deaths, Spain 21 717,
France 20 796 and Britain 17 337.
- AFP
China's northeast tightens restrictions as virus
resurges
Beijing – New clusters of coronavirus infections in
northeastern China near the Russian border forced officials on Wednesday to
tighten restrictions on movement as they seek to prevent a second outbreak of
the contagion.
China has largely curbed the spread of the deadly
virus, but there are growing fears of a second wave of cases and Heilongjiang
province has emerged as a new front in the battle.
The region has seen an influx of imported cases,
mostly among Chinese citizens returning home, but domestic infections have also
been mounting, prompting the sacking or punishment of several officials.
In the provincial capital Harbin, where two new
coronavirus clusters have been linked to local hospitals, people and vehicles
from outside the city are banned from entering residential zones, officials
said on Wednesday.
- AFP
New UK virus hospital turned away patients over
staff shortage - report
London – London's temporary hospital set up to deal
with coronavirus had to turn 30 patients away due to "staffing
issues", The Guardian reported on Wednesday, but the government insisted
the claims were "misleading".
A planned transfer of seriously-ill patients to the
4 000-bed Nightingale Hospital in east London was "cancelled due to
staffing issues", according to NHS documents seen by the newspaper.
Staff at the facility, which has treated 41
patients since opening earlier this month, told the paper that they couldn't
get enough critical care nurses based in other hospitals to work there. But the
government called the claims "misleading", saying the hospital was only
intended as an emergency overflow if other facilities in the capital became
overwhelmed.
"It is misleading to suggest coronavirus
patients are being turned away from NHS Nightingale due to a shortage of
staff," said the health department. "NHS Nightingale has been set up
to treat patients if the NHS was overwhelmed but thanks to the great work of
selfless NHS staff, there is spare capacity in existing London hospitals to
treat all coronavirus patients there instead."
- AFP
Iran reports 94 virus deaths but says cases going
down
Tehran – Iran on Wednesday announced 94 new deaths from
the novel coronavirus but said the cases of people infected in the country was
on the way down.
Health ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour
said the fatalities detected in the past 24 hours took Iran's overall death
toll to 5 391. The number of people infected with the virus that causes the Covid-19
disease rose by 1 194, bringing the total to 85 996.
"The gradual downward trend in cases of
infections has been maintained," Jahanpour told a televised news
conference.
President Hassan Rouhani however called on people
to remain vigilant. "If we arrogantly think that the job is done and we
have won, then this would be the biggest problem that could affect us," he
said during a weekly meeting of his cabinet.
- AFP
Singapore virus cases surge
Singapore reported 1 016 new cases which took its
total to 10 141, with most new infections linked to dormitories housing foreign
workers.
The city-state won praise for initially keeping its
outbreak in check but has been hit by a second wave of infections. The
outbreak's epicentre are the dorms that house tens of thousands of migrants.
The government on Tuesday announced an extension of
a partial lockdown to fight the spread of the virus to 1 June, with measures
including school and workplace closures.
- AFP
Queues for food as coronavirus hits jobless Thai
people
Long lines of unemployed people relying on free
food across Bangkok, scrambles for cash handouts and fishing in fetid canals – Thais
are getting increasingly desperate as the pandemic destroys the economy and the
government struggles to respond.
Some 27 million informal workers – who lost their
jobs in the tourism, entertainment, food and service sectors – have applied for
a monthly cash handout from the government, though only half have received
approval.
- AFP
Covid-19 kills 26 healthcare workers, including 19
doctors in Philippines
More than 1 000 Philippine healthcare workers have tested positive for
the novel coronavirus, with 26 – including 19 doctors – dying from Covid-19,
the government said.
- AFP
