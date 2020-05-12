Covid-19 wrap: Fauci warns of 'needless death', 5 die in hospital fire and Wuhan to test entire city

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Fauci to warn of 'needless death' if US opens too soon - NYT

Washington – Top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci will on Tuesday warn the Senate that the United States will see "needless suffering and death" from the coronavirus if it tries to reopen too soon, The New York Times reported.

Fauci, who has become the trusted face of the government's virus response, is one of four top medical experts due to testify remotely at a hearing on Tuesday of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

"The major message that I wish to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely," Fauci wrote in an email to The New York Times late on Monday.

"If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to 'Open America Again', then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country.

"This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal," said Fauci, a leader of the White House coronavirus task force.

Fauci himself is in "modified quarantine" after Vice President Mike Pence's spokesperson – who he had no close contact with – tested positive.

- AFP

Five die in 'nightmare' fire at Russian coronavirus hospital

Saint Petersburg – Five people died in a fire in a hospital for coronavirus patients in Russia's second city of Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, with some victims attached to ventilators, officials said.

Another 150 people were evacuated after the blaze broke out on the sixth floor of the Saint George hospital, the emergencies ministry said, one of a string of fires in care facilities and clinics in Russia in recent days.

The hospital had been repurposed to treat coronavirus patients and some of the dead patients had been connected to ventilators when the fire began. Windows near the top floor of the hospital were blackened with soot as firefighters worked outside.

Saint Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov, citing preliminary information, said a short circuit was believed to be the cause of the fire. "A ventilator has caught fire," his office said in a statement.

- AFP

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster - state media

Wuhan, China – Wuhan plans to conduct coronavirus tests on the Chinese city's entire population after new cases emerged for the first time in weeks in the cradle of the global pandemic, state media reported on Tuesday.

Officials had been ordered to submit by noon on Tuesday plans to administer nucleic acid tests on all residents in the city of 11 million people, according to an official notice carried by news outlets.

"Each district should make plans and arrangements to conduct nucleic acid tests on the entire population in its jurisdiction within a 10-day time limit," the notice said, although it was unclear when testing would begin.

The planned tests come after Wuhan reported the first cluster of new Covid-19 infections since the city reopened after a 76-day lockdown on 8 April. Six new cases were reported on Sunday and Monday from a residential compound in Dongxihu District.

- AFP

Pandemic politics costing lives in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro keeps saying coronavirus fears are overblown. Other officials at the federal, state and local levels insist the danger is all too real.

Brazil is torn by a deep political divide over how to respond to the pandemic, and it is taking a heavy human toll.

On Saturday, even as the death toll in Brazil crossed the threshold of 10 000, Bolsonaro continued pressing to get the country back to work. "The army of unemployed keeps growing," he tweeted.

"Is chaos coming?" added the far-right leader, who has compared the virus to a "little flu" and condemned the "hysteria" surrounding it.

Bolsonaro's criticism of stay-at-home measures to fight the virus has put him at odds with state and local authorities across Brazil, not to mention his own former health minister, who he sacked.

- AFP

Spain unveils 14-day quarantine for arrivals

Madrid – People arriving in Spain will face a mandatory 14-day quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the government announced on Tuesday.

The measure comes into effect on Friday and will remain in force until 24 May when the state of emergency expires – or beyond if the measure is extended, it said.

"This measure is considered proportionate to the gravity of the situation and in line with the controls re-established along internal borders by a large number of member states of the European Union," the order said. "The favourable evolution of the epidemic in our country and the start of the rollback make it necessary to reinforce measures of control."

"Given the global distribution of the virus and working from the principle of precaution, it is necessary that anyone coming from abroad observe a 14-day quarantine period."

During that time, they would only be allowed out to buy essentials or for urgent medical treatment and always wearing a mask.

- AFP

