Covid-19 wrap: Fauci warns of 'needless death', 5 die in hospital fire and Wuhan to test entire city

Fauci to warn of 'needless death' if US opens too
soon - NYT
Washington
– Top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci will on Tuesday warn the Senate
that the United States will see "needless suffering and death" from
the coronavirus if it tries to reopen too soon, The New York Times reported.
Fauci, who has become the trusted
face of the government's virus response, is one of four top medical experts due
to testify remotely at a hearing on Tuesday of the Senate Health, Education,
Labor and Pensions Committee.
"The major message that I
wish to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to
open the country prematurely," Fauci wrote in an email to The New York
Times late on Monday.
"If we skip over the
checkpoints in the guidelines to 'Open America Again', then we risk the danger
of multiple outbreaks throughout the country.
"This will not only result
in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to
return to normal," said Fauci, a leader of the White House coronavirus
task force.
Fauci himself is in
"modified quarantine" after Vice President Mike Pence's spokesperson –
who he had no close contact with – tested positive.
- AFP
Five die in 'nightmare' fire at Russian coronavirus
hospital
Saint
Petersburg – Five people died in a fire in a hospital for coronavirus patients
in Russia's second city of Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, with some victims
attached to ventilators, officials said.
Another 150 people were evacuated
after the blaze broke out on the sixth floor of the Saint George hospital, the
emergencies ministry said, one of a string of fires in care facilities and
clinics in Russia in recent days.
The hospital had been repurposed
to treat coronavirus patients and some of the dead patients had been connected
to ventilators when the fire began. Windows near the top floor of the hospital
were blackened with soot as firefighters worked outside.
Saint
Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov, citing preliminary information, said a
short circuit was believed to be the cause of the fire. "A ventilator has
caught fire," his office said in a statement.
- AFP
Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster - state
media
Wuhan,
China – Wuhan plans to conduct coronavirus tests on the Chinese city's entire
population after new cases emerged for the first time in weeks in the cradle of
the global pandemic, state media reported on Tuesday.
Officials had been ordered to
submit by noon on Tuesday plans to administer nucleic acid tests on all
residents in the city of 11 million people, according to an official notice
carried by news outlets.
"Each district should make
plans and arrangements to conduct nucleic acid tests on the entire population
in its jurisdiction within a 10-day time limit," the notice said, although
it was unclear when testing would begin.
The planned tests come after
Wuhan reported the first cluster of new Covid-19 infections since the city reopened
after a 76-day lockdown on 8 April. Six new cases were reported on Sunday and
Monday from a residential compound in Dongxihu District.
- AFP
Pandemic politics costing lives in Brazil
Rio
de Janeiro – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro keeps saying coronavirus fears
are overblown. Other officials at the federal, state and local levels insist
the danger is all too real.
Brazil is torn by a deep
political divide over how to respond to the pandemic, and it is taking a heavy
human toll.
On Saturday, even as the death
toll in Brazil crossed the threshold of 10 000, Bolsonaro continued pressing to
get the country back to work. "The army of unemployed keeps growing,"
he tweeted.
"Is chaos coming?"
added the far-right leader, who has compared the virus to a "little
flu" and condemned the "hysteria" surrounding it.
Bolsonaro's criticism of
stay-at-home measures to fight the virus has put him at odds with state and
local authorities across Brazil, not to mention his own former health minister,
who he sacked.
- AFP
Spain unveils 14-day
quarantine for arrivals
Madrid
– People arriving in Spain will face a mandatory 14-day quarantine to slow the
spread of the coronavirus, the government announced on Tuesday.
The measure comes into effect on
Friday and will remain in force until 24 May when the state of emergency
expires – or beyond if the measure is extended, it said.
"This measure is considered
proportionate to the gravity of the situation and in line with the controls re-established
along internal borders by a large number of member states of the European
Union," the order said. "The favourable evolution of the epidemic in
our country and the start of the rollback make it necessary to reinforce
measures of control."
"Given the global
distribution of the virus and working from the principle of precaution, it is
necessary that anyone coming from abroad observe a 14-day quarantine
period."
During that time, they would only
be allowed out to buy essentials or for urgent medical treatment and always
wearing a mask.
- AFP
