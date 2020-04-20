Covid-19 wrap: Germany covers foreign patients, record jump in Singapore and Ghana lifts lockdown

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Germany to cover costs of foreign coronavirus patients

Berlin – Germany will foot the bill for treating novel coronavirus patients taken in from European Union neighbour countries as a gesture of goodwill, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday.

Germany has been spared the worst of the coronavirus crisis seen in some of its hard-hit European neighbours, and has taken in patients – mainly from France and Italy – to relieve pressure on their overburdened healthcare systems.

More than 200 seriously ill Covid-19 patients from other EU nations are currently in German intensive care units, at a cost of about 20 million euros.

"Germany will cover the treatment costs of these patients, that is what we understand by European solidarity," Spahn said ahead of a meeting of ministers tackling the virus crisis on Monday. "The willingness and capacity is there to admit more if necessary," he added.

- AFP

Singapore reports record jump in coronavirus cases

Singapore – Singapore reported a record daily jump of more than 1 400 coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its total to over 8 000, with almost all new infections linked to dormitories housing foreign labourers.

The city-state was initially successful in keeping its outbreak in check with a strict regime of testing and contact-tracing, but is now facing a fast-moving second wave.

Health authorities in the financial hub, which now has the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia, reported 1 426 new cases, taking its total to 8 014, including 11 deaths.

Cases have surged since authorities started carrying out widespread testing of foreign workers living in crowded dormitory complexes, many of whom are construction workers from South Asia.

- AFP

Italy mulls psychological tests to gauge lockdown impact

Rome – Italian scientists want the government to conduct psychological tests on a sample of the population to determine how long people can stay confined to their homes, a report said on Monday.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper said scientists want to understand how long Italians "are able to endure a lockdown" in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will announce a new set of social guidelines this week that could include the tests, the report said.

Reports of domestic abuse have surged and scientists worry about the impact of such isolation on the elderly and the more vulnerable.

- AFP

Ghana lifts virus lockdown on key regions

Accra – Ghana on Monday ended a three-week lockdown on two key regions as the west African nation's leader said testing had improved and the measures were having a "severe" impact on the poor.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the lifting of restrictions on movement around the capital Accra and second region Kumasi in a televised address.

He said the move was being taken "in view of our ability to undertake aggressive contact tracing of infected persons, the enhancement of our capacity to test, the expansion in the numbers of our treatment and isolation centres".

"This decision to restrict movement has occasioned a number of severe difficulties for all of us across the country, especially for the poor and vulnerable," he said in the speech late on Sunday.

- AFP

Coronavirus cuts through Mexican factories snubbing shutdown

Mexico City – When Ana Lilia Gonzalez fell ill with flu-like symptoms, she went to the infirmary at her factory in a Mexican city on the US border, where the doctor told her she could carry on working. Two weeks later, she was dead.

Her name has been added to the growing list of Covid-19 deaths among factory workers in Ciudad Juarez, located in the poor, densely populated northern region of Chihuahua.

"A fortnight ago, she was fine. At the infirmary, they didn't want to send her home until her condition got worse," one of her colleagues, who has since quarantined herself because of the illness, told AFP by phone.

However, thousands of Mexicans continued last week to work there and in similar "maquiladoras" – factories set up mainly by US companies to avail of cheap labour – all along the 3 100km border with the United States.

- AFP

