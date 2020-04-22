Covid-19 wrap: Germany to start vaccine clinical tests, 8 babies infected at Tokyo centre and Spain deaths rise

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW LIVE | 89 SAPS members arrested so far during lockdown, says Police Minister

Germany to start first clinical tests on coronavirus vaccine

Berlin – Germany has authorised its first clinical test of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the country's regulatory body said on Wednesday, green-lighting trials on human volunteers for an RNA vaccine developed by German firm Biontech and US giant Pfizer.

"The Paul-Ehrlich-Institut... has authorised the first clinical trial of a vaccine against Covid-19 in Germany," the regulatory body said in a statement.

It added that approval was the "result of a careful assessment of the potential risk/benefit profile of the vaccine candidate".

- AFP

435 virus deaths in Spain as daily toll rises for second day

Madrid – Spain said on Wednesday another 435 people died in the past 24 hours, with the figures showing a slight increase for a second day running, bringing the overall death toll to 21 717.

Spain has suffered the third-highest number of deaths in the world after the United States and Italy, with infections now passing 208 000 cases, health ministry figures showed.

- AFP

Eight babies and toddlers catch coronavirus at Tokyo centre

Tokyo – Eight babies and toddlers at a Tokyo care centre have tested positive for the coronavirus after a staff member contracted the disease, its operator said on Wednesday.

Tokyo Saiseikai Central Hospital, which operates the facility, said the affected children had been hospitalised, while another 21 tested negative and were under observation. The facility is for orphans or children separated from their parents because of possible abuse or neglect.

A staff member tested positive for the virus on 16 April, prompting tests for all the children, the hospital said in a brief statement, without disclosing further details.

- AFP

Russian internet giant offers free coronavirus tests

Moscow – Russian internet giant Yandex has launched a free coronavirus testing service for the Moscow region as Russia boasts of one of the world's highest testing rates.

Yandex, which created the country's most popular search engine as well as taxi and shopping apps, has set up the service as part of an alliance between internet companies and the Russian sovereign wealth fund.

Initially it offered at-home tests only to those aged 65 or over, but from this week the service is available to anyone who applies online. A medic will come to an applicant's flat in protective clothing and take swabs.

"It's important that it's possible for people to get tested who are continuing to work but can't afford to pay for a laboratory test," Yandex public relations officer Sana Paritova said in an e-mailed response to questions.

- AFP

First virus case in Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp - UN

Beirut – A Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon has been put on lockdown after the UN announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in one of the country's numerous and crowded camps.

The patient, a Palestinian refugee from Syria, has been taken to the state-run Rafic Hariri hospital in Beirut, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Medical experts were due to visit the Wavel camp in the eastern Bekaa Valley later on Wednesday to carry out tests, the agency added.

The testing will focus on the woman's relatives and people she has interacted with, as well as 50 others chosen arbitrarily "inside the camp and its surroundings", said Lebanon's official National News Agency.

"The main concern remains... the spread of coronavirus in the overcrowded Palestine refugee camps where there are very limited possibilities for home isolation," an UNRWA spokesperson said earlier this month.

- AFP

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab