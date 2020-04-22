Covid-19 wrap: Global death toll 177 822, UK government accused of slow response and vaccine race picks up

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus
(Covid-19) news from around the world.
Coronavirus toll at 11:00 (GMT) Wednesday
Paris – The worldwide death toll from the novel
coronavirus pandemic rose to 177 822 on Wednesday, according to a tally from
official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 (GMT).
More than 2 571 880 declared cases have been
registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in
China in December. Of these cases, at least 583 000 are now considered
recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from
national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO),
probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many
countries are testing only the most serious cases.
In the United States, now the worst-hit country,
the death toll stood at 45 075 with 825 306 infections. At least 75 673
patients have recovered. Italy is the next most affected country with 24 648
deaths and 183 957 confirmed infections.
- AFP
Half of French private-sector workers now
unemployed - minister
Paris – More than 10 million employees in France – one
out of every two in the private sector – have been laid off during the
coronavirus lockdown and are now benefitting from an extended indemnity
programme to weather the crisis, the government said on Wednesday.
"Today in France there are 10.2 million employees
whose salaries are being paid by the state," Labour Minister Muriel
Penicaud told BFM television.
Around 820 000 employers, or more than six-in-ten,
have applied for a social security programme that grants 84% of net pay for
workers temporarily laid off because of a drop in business, a number that is
increasing "day after day", she said. "It's a considerable
number, we've never done anything like it in our country."
President Emmanuel Macron vowed that "no
company would be abandoned to the risk of bankruptcy" when announcing the
widespread business closures and stay-at-home orders implemented on 17 March.
- AFP
UK govt accused of slow response to virus outbreak
London - The new leader of Britain's main
opposition Labour party on Wednesday accused the government of being slow in
its coronavirus response, as lawmakers met for a virtual session in parliament.
In his first chance to question the government
since being elected Labour leader earlier this month, Keir Starmer said there
was "a significant gap between promise and delivery" in how ministers
were handling the crisis.
"There's a pattern emerging here: we were slow
into lockdown, slow on testing, slow on protective equipment," Starmer
said, as he also questioned Britain's sluggish testing regime.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising
for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers after being hospitalised for Covid-19,
insisted ministers had been guided by scientific and medical advisers "at
every step along this way".
"I don't accept his premise that we've been
slow," he said. "If he thinks he knows better than they do, with the
benefit of hindsight, then that's his decision. But that is not the way we've
proceeded."
- AFP
Race for virus vaccine picks up as Germany, UK
start trials
Berlin – The race to develop an effective vaccine
against the novel coronavirus gathered pace this week, as clinical trials on
humans were approved in Germany and launched in the UK.
Though there are now around 150 development
projects worldwide, the German and British plans are among only five clinical
trials on humans which have been approved across the globe.
Meanwhile on Wednesday, German regulatory body PEI
green-lighted the country's first trials on human volunteers for a vaccine
developed by German firm Biontech and US giant Pfizer.
The Oxford trial, run by the university's Jenner
Institute, will involve 510 volunteers aged between 18 and 55 in the first
phase. Research director Professor Sarah Gilbert estimated that it has around
an 80% chance of being successful.
- AFP
Turkey medics blame govt for health worker deaths
Ankara – Turkey's top medical association on
Wednesday accused the government of failing to protect health workers after 24
died of the coronavirus this month.
Close to 3 500 medical professionals have also been
infected with the virus in Turkey, or about 3.6% of the country's total cases.
The Turkish Medical Association (TTB), which
represents 80% of the country's physicians, blamed the deaths and infections on
a lack of action from Ankara. It accused the government of "not taking the
necessary precautions on time and effectively" and "failing to
provide personal protective equipment on time".
At the beginning of April, some 600 medical workers
were confirmed to be infected, according to Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin
Koca. Among the 24 health professionals who have died
this month, 14 were doctors.
- AFP
