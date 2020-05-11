Covid-19 wrap: Global death toll 282 447, Kosovo PM in self-quarantine and 45 new deaths in Iran

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus
(Covid-19) news from around the world.
FOLLOW LIVE | There appears to be more crime under coronavirus lockdown Level 4 - Police Minister Bheki Cele
Coronavirus toll at 11:00 (GMT) Monday
Paris
– The novel coronavirus has killed at least 282 447 people since the outbreak
first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official
sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 (GMT) on Monday.
At least 4 117 740 cases of
coronavirus have been registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at
least 1 388 600 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected
by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation
(WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many
countries are testing only the most serious cases.
The
US has the highest number of total deaths with 79 528 out of 1 329 799 cases.
At least 216 169 have been declared recovered. Britain has the second highest
toll with 31 855 deaths from 219 183 cases.
It is followed by Italy with 30 560
deaths and 219 070 cases, Spain with 26 744 fatalities and 227 436 infections
and France with 26 380 deaths and 176 970 cases.
- AFP
Iran reports 45 new virus deaths
Tehran
– Iran on Monday warned of a setback in its efforts to contain the novel
coronavirus unless health protocols are observed more closely, as it reported
45 new Covid-19 deaths.
The southwestern province of
Khuzestan has become the new focal point of Iran's Covid-19 outbreak with
authorities re-imposing strict measures to halt its spread.
"We have regressed in
Khuzestan due to the increase in hospitalisations and not observing health
protocols," Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said in televised
remarks.
"This can happen to any
other province if we are not careful," he added, noting that tighter
measures would be re-imposed in other places too if needed.
Authorities have shut down state
bodies, banks and non-essential businesses again in nine of Khuzestan's
counties.
- AFP
Kosovo caretaker prime minister in isolation after possible virus
contact
Pristina
– Kosovo's caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on Monday he was in
self-isolation after an official in his government "had close
contact" with a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"Today is the first day when
I will not go to work at the Prime Minister's Office," Kurti, 44, wrote in
a post on his Facebook page.
Without specifying how long the
quarantine would last, Kurti said he would stay in his apartment until test
results were available for the official from the Ministry of European
Integration who had contact with the infected person.
"Samples have been taken and
we are waiting for the result," Kurti said.
With tight restrictions on movement
and early moves to shut down public activities, Kosovo has so far prevented an
explosive outbreak of Covid-19 among its population of 1.8 million.
- AFP
Cheers and tears as Europe's kids go back to school
The
Hague – Excited children greeted their friends and weary parents got used to
early starts again as schools in several European countries reopened after a
nearly two-month coronavirus break.
Pupils toted their backpacks for
the first time since March in France and the Netherlands as primary schools
partially reopened, with strict measures in place to prevent a second wave of
the pandemic.
As wider lockdown measures eased
across the continent, schools also reopened their doors in Switzerland and the
Balkans, while secondary schools in Greece were coming back to life.
"The children were really
looking forward to coming back to school. They were jumping with joy when they
saw their friends again, they were very happy," 43-year-old Manon told AFP
as she dropped off her three children at Willemspark primary school in The
Hague.
"It's good for them. We've
been through a unique period...they liked the free time but of course they
missed their friends a lot, and the structure that schools give them,"
added the Dutch healthcare worker, who asked that her surname not be used. She
added that the family "had to get up early, like we did before".
- AFP
Europe emerges from confinement
People
in France from Monday morning are allowed to leave their homes without filling
in a permit as they emerge from a lockdown imposed nearly eight weeks ago.
Teachers start to return to
primary schools and some shops, including hair salons, reopen. But bars,
restaurants, theatres and cinemas will remain closed.
Spain also eases its lockdown for
people living outside urban hotspots such as Madrid and Barcelona, allowing
them to meet friends and family in bars and restaurants that have outdoor
spaces.
In Britain, Prime Minister Boris
Johnson said on Sunday the lockdown will stay in place at least until 1 June.
- AFP
European footballers test positive
A third player at Premier League football club Brighton
tests positive, raising new concerns about the attempt to finish the English
top-flight season.
In Germany, where the football season is to resume May
16, second division side Dynamo Dresden have put their entire squad and staff
into two-week isolation after two players test positive.
- AFP
Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab