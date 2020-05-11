Covid-19 wrap: Global death toll 282 447, Kosovo PM in self-quarantine and 45 new deaths in Iran

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Coronavirus toll at 11:00 (GMT) Monday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 282 447 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 (GMT) on Monday.

At least 4 117 740 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1 388 600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The US has the highest number of total deaths with 79 528 out of 1 329 799 cases. At least 216 169 have been declared recovered. Britain has the second highest toll with 31 855 deaths from 219 183 cases.

It is followed by Italy with 30 560 deaths and 219 070 cases, Spain with 26 744 fatalities and 227 436 infections and France with 26 380 deaths and 176 970 cases.

Iran reports 45 new virus deaths

Tehran – Iran on Monday warned of a setback in its efforts to contain the novel coronavirus unless health protocols are observed more closely, as it reported 45 new Covid-19 deaths.

The southwestern province of Khuzestan has become the new focal point of Iran's Covid-19 outbreak with authorities re-imposing strict measures to halt its spread.

"We have regressed in Khuzestan due to the increase in hospitalisations and not observing health protocols," Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said in televised remarks.

"This can happen to any other province if we are not careful," he added, noting that tighter measures would be re-imposed in other places too if needed.

Authorities have shut down state bodies, banks and non-essential businesses again in nine of Khuzestan's counties.

Kosovo caretaker prime minister in isolation after possible virus contact

Pristina – Kosovo's caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on Monday he was in self-isolation after an official in his government "had close contact" with a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Today is the first day when I will not go to work at the Prime Minister's Office," Kurti, 44, wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

Without specifying how long the quarantine would last, Kurti said he would stay in his apartment until test results were available for the official from the Ministry of European Integration who had contact with the infected person.

"Samples have been taken and we are waiting for the result," Kurti said.

With tight restrictions on movement and early moves to shut down public activities, Kosovo has so far prevented an explosive outbreak of Covid-19 among its population of 1.8 million.

Cheers and tears as Europe's kids go back to school

The Hague – Excited children greeted their friends and weary parents got used to early starts again as schools in several European countries reopened after a nearly two-month coronavirus break.

Pupils toted their backpacks for the first time since March in France and the Netherlands as primary schools partially reopened, with strict measures in place to prevent a second wave of the pandemic.

As wider lockdown measures eased across the continent, schools also reopened their doors in Switzerland and the Balkans, while secondary schools in Greece were coming back to life.

"The children were really looking forward to coming back to school. They were jumping with joy when they saw their friends again, they were very happy," 43-year-old Manon told AFP as she dropped off her three children at Willemspark primary school in The Hague.

"It's good for them. We've been through a unique period...they liked the free time but of course they missed their friends a lot, and the structure that schools give them," added the Dutch healthcare worker, who asked that her surname not be used. She added that the family "had to get up early, like we did before".

Europe emerges from confinement

People in France from Monday morning are allowed to leave their homes without filling in a permit as they emerge from a lockdown imposed nearly eight weeks ago.

Teachers start to return to primary schools and some shops, including hair salons, reopen. But bars, restaurants, theatres and cinemas will remain closed.

Spain also eases its lockdown for people living outside urban hotspots such as Madrid and Barcelona, allowing them to meet friends and family in bars and restaurants that have outdoor spaces.

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday the lockdown will stay in place at least until 1 June.

European footballers test positive

A third player at Premier League football club Brighton tests positive, raising new concerns about the attempt to finish the English top-flight season.

In Germany, where the football season is to resume May 16, second division side Dynamo Dresden have put their entire squad and staff into two-week isolation after two players test positive.

