Covid-19 wrap: Global death toll passes 290 000, 113-year-old woman survives virus and Brazil deaths spike

Global death toll from coronavirus passes 290 000 - AFP tally
Paris – The coronavirus pandemic has now claimed
more than 290 000 lives worldwide, according to an AFP tally of official
sources at 22:00 (GMT) on Tuesday.
In total, 290 477 deaths have been registered, with
Europe accounting for 159 205 of them. The United States is the worst-affected
country with 82 105 deaths, followed by Britain (32 692), Italy (30 911),
France (26 991) and Spain (26 920).
- AFP
US adds 1 894 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours - tracker
Washington – The United States recorded 1 894
coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 82 246,
according to the real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University at 20:30 on Tuesday
(00:30 GMT Wednesday).
The figure was a sharp rise after daily tolls fell
below 1 000 on Sunday and Monday.
The country – hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of
the number of fatalities – has now confirmed a total of 1 367 927 cases, the
Baltimore-based school reported.
- AFP
113-year-old Spanish woman survives coronavirus
Madrid – A 113-year-old woman, believed to be the
oldest person living in Spain, has beaten the coronavirus at a retirement home
where several other residents died from the disease, the residence said on Tuesday.
Maria Branyas, who was born in the US, became
infected in April at the Santa Maria del Tura care home in the eastern city of
Olot, where she has lived for the past 20 years, and fought the respiratory
illness off in isolation in her room.
"She survived the disease and is doing
fine," a spokesperson for the residence told AFP, adding Branyas had only
displayed mild symptoms.
"She feels good now, she took a test last week
and the result was negative," the spokesperson said without giving further
details.
Branyas, a mother of three, was isolated in her
room for weeks, with only a single employee in protective gear allowed in to check
on her, according to Catalan regional television TV3, which broadcast images of
the centenarian.
- AFP
Brazil registers one-day record for Covid-19 deaths
Sao Paulo – Brazil registered its highest Covid-19
death toll for a single day, with 881 new deaths confirmed over the past 24
hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
Brazil, the Latin American country hit hardest in
the pandemic, appears to be quickly becoming a new global flashpoint. The total
death toll from the new coronavirus has now hit 12 400 in the country, with 177
589 confirmed cases – up 9 258 from the day before.
That makes Brazil the sixth most-affected country,
after the United States, Britain, Italy, France and Spain.
"Certainly, the increase of cases (in Brazil)
in the last several days is a case of concern," Marcos Espinal, head of
the communicable diseases department at the Pan American Health Organisation,
told a briefing in Washington.
Experts say under-testing means the real numbers in
Brazil are probably far higher.
- AFP
Young sumo wrestler dies of coronavirus in Japan
Tokyo – A 28-year-old sumo wrestler died in Japan
on Wednesday after contracting coronavirus and suffering multiple organ
failure, becoming the ancient sport's first Covid-19 fatality, the national
association said.
Shobushi, a lower-ranking wrestler belonging to the
Takadagawa stable in Tokyo, died early on Wednesday after battling the disease
for more than a month.
He developed a fever over 4-5 April but had trouble
contacting the local public health office because phone lines were constantly
busy, the Sumo Association said in a statement.
He was then turned away by several hospitals before
finally being admitted to a Tokyo hospital on the evening of 8 April, after he
started coughing up blood, it added.
An initial coronavirus test there came back
negative, but he then tested positive on 10 April after being transferred to
another hospital, where he was placed in intensive care on 19 April.
- AFP
Chinese city in partial lockdown over 'major risk' of virus spread
A northeastern Chinese city has partially shut its
borders and cut off transport links after the emergence of a local coronavirus
cluster that has fuelled growing fears of a second wave of infections in China.
Jilin, with a population of more than four million,
suspended bus services and said it will only allow residents to leave the city
if they have tested negative for Covid-19 in the past 48 hours and complete an
unspecified period of "strict self-isolation".
- AFP
Seoul sees surge in virus tests after promising anonymity
Coronavirus screening has surged in South Korea
since authorities introduced anonymous testing, officials said, as they
scrambled to tackle a nightclub cluster amid concerns anti-gay prejudice could
impede the response.
The country has been held up as a global model in
how to curb the virus, but a spike of new cases, driven by the cluster in
venues in Seoul's Itaewon district – including several gay clubs – forced
authorities to delay this week's planned re-opening of schools.
- AFP
Nepal sees biggest jump in cases
Nepal saw the highest single day jump in its
coronavirus tally, reporting 83 cases.
But the country's total number of confirmed
infections remains relatively low at 217, with a majority of the cases recorded
in the country's southern districts adjoining India.
- AFP
