Covid-19 wrap | Global death toll tops 250 000, China reports one new case and UK workers paid to stay home

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.
FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates
Global coronavirus death toll tops 250 000: AFP tally
More
than a quarter of a million people have died from the novel coronavirus
worldwide, with over 85 percent of them in Europe and the United States,
according to an AFP tally of official figures.
At 22:30 on Monday, the
US had recorded 68 689 virus deaths, the most for any single country, while
Europe was the hardest-hit continent with 145 023 confirmed fatalities.
- AFP
China
warned of Tiananmen-like backlash over coronavirus: report
An
internal Chinese report warns that Beijing faces a rising wave of hostility in
the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that could tip relations with the United
States into a confrontation, people familiar with the paper told Reuters news
agency.
The report, presented early
last month by the Ministry of State Security to top Beijing leaders including
President Xi Jinping, concluded that global anti-China sentiment is at its
highest since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, the sources said.
- Al Jazeera
Quarter
of all UK workers paid to stay home on government scheme
More than six million workers in the United Kingdom are being paid by the government to stay at home.
The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is central to efforts to
stop mass lay-offs of workers during the forced shutdown of much of the
economy, and sees the state pay 80% of workers' wages - up to $3 100 a month.
- Al Jazeera
California to ease coronavirus restrictions from Friday
Some
retailers in California, including bookstores, flower shops and clothing
stores, will be allowed to reopen for business at the end of the week, the
state's governor announced on Monday.
"Millions of
Californians answered the call to stay home and thanks to them, we are in a
position to begin moving into our next stage of modifying our stay at home
order," Governor Gavin Newsom said. "But make no mistake -- this
virus isn't gone. It's still dangerous and poses a significant public health
risk."
- AFP
China reports one
new case of coronavirus, no deaths
China's National
Health Commission says the country found just one case of coronavirus on
Monday, in someone who had returned from overseas. It also reported 15
asymptomatic cases of the disease.
There were no new
deaths.
- Al Jazeera
Australia 'losing $2.5 bn a week' in virus shutdown
Australia's
economy is losing $2.5 billion every week its virus shutdown
continues, while a million workers have already lost their jobs in the crisis,
according to figures announced on Tuesday.
The country has enjoyed
success in curbing the spread of Covid-19, with new daily cases slowing to
single digits or zero across most regions, but Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said
the restrictions on movement and gatherings designed to stop the spread of the
disease were dealing a heavy blow to the economy.
- AFP