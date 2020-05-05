Covid-19 wrap | Global death toll tops 250 000, China reports one new case and UK workers paid to stay home

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.



FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Global coronavirus death toll tops 250 000: AFP tally

More than a quarter of a million people have died from the novel coronavirus worldwide, with over 85 percent of them in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

At 22:30 on Monday, the US had recorded 68 689 virus deaths, the most for any single country, while Europe was the hardest-hit continent with 145 023 confirmed fatalities.

- AFP

China warned of Tiananmen-like backlash over coronavirus: report

An internal Chinese report warns that Beijing faces a rising wave of hostility in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that could tip relations with the United States into a confrontation, people familiar with the paper told Reuters news agency.

The report, presented early last month by the Ministry of State Security to top Beijing leaders including President Xi Jinping, concluded that global anti-China sentiment is at its highest since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, the sources said.

- Al Jazeera

Quarter of all UK workers paid to stay home on government scheme

More than six million workers in the United Kingdom are being paid by the government to stay at home.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is central to efforts to stop mass lay-offs of workers during the forced shutdown of much of the economy, and sees the state pay 80% of workers' wages - up to $3 100 a month.

- Al Jazeera

California to ease coronavirus restrictions from Friday

Some retailers in California, including bookstores, flower shops and clothing stores, will be allowed to reopen for business at the end of the week, the state's governor announced on Monday.

"Millions of Californians answered the call to stay home and thanks to them, we are in a position to begin moving into our next stage of modifying our stay at home order," Governor Gavin Newsom said. "But make no mistake -- this virus isn't gone. It's still dangerous and poses a significant public health risk."

- AFP

China reports one new case of coronavirus, no deaths

China's National Health Commission says the country found just one case of coronavirus on Monday, in someone who had returned from overseas. It also reported 15 asymptomatic cases of the disease.

There were no new deaths.

- Al Jazeera

Australia 'losing $2.5 bn a week' in virus shutdown

Australia's economy is losing $2.5 billion every week its virus shutdown continues, while a million workers have already lost their jobs in the crisis, according to figures announced on Tuesday.

The country has enjoyed success in curbing the spread of Covid-19, with new daily cases slowing to single digits or zero across most regions, but Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the restrictions on movement and gatherings designed to stop the spread of the disease were dealing a heavy blow to the economy.

- AFP