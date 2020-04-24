Covid-19 wrap: Global deaths at 190 989, Covid-19 vaccine not certain and UN alarmed at media crackdowns

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus
(Covid-19) news from around the world.
Coronavirus toll at 11:00 (GMT) Friday
Paris
– The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 190 989
on Friday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 (GMT).
More than 2 719 450 declared
cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic
first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 720 000 are now
considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected
by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation
(WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many
countries are testing only the most serious cases.
In
the United States, now the worst-hit country, the death toll stood at 49 963
with 869 172 infections. At least 80 934 patients have recovered. Italy is the
next most affected country with 25 549 deaths and 189 973 confirmed infections.
- AFP
Covid-19 vaccine not certain - global alliance Gavi
Geneva
– The race is on to produce a vaccine against Covid-19, but it is not certain
that one can be found, the head of the global vaccines alliance said on Friday.
Seth Berkley said the more
competition the better in the scientific fightback against the new coronavirus
pandemic, which has killed nearly 200 000 people since it emerged in December.
The head of the Gavi Vaccine
Alliance also said confidence in an eventual Covid-19 vaccine would be greatly
boosted if political leaders were seen getting immunised, saying he was
"quite disturbed" by highly-politicised campaigns against
vaccination.
"One of the challenges is we
don't know if we can make a vaccine," Berkley said at a virtual press
briefing in Geneva. "I'm quite optimistic, from what I know on the science
– but we have no proof of concept yet."
While a vaccine might normally
take 10 to 15 years to develop, Berkley said the first vaccines against Covid-19
might be available in 12 to 18 months "if we're really lucky".
- AFP
Greece launches probe into virus outbreak at clinics
Athens
– A Greek prosecutor has launched an investigation into whether criminal
charges should be pressed against the management of two private clinics in
Athens, after a number of patients and staff tested positive for Covid-19.
After days of significantly low
new confirmed cases, Greece reported a spike on Thursday with 55 new cases of
the coronavirus, 28 of them from one of the clinics, bringing the toll to 2 463.
Health authorities are still taking samples at the clinics and fear many more
cases will be confirmed.
"This virus is very easily
transmitted, especially in health facilities," said health ministry spokesperson
Sotiris Tsiodras. "I'm sorry to say that careless behaviour leads to new
outbreaks. If we continue like this, we will have no rest."
Deputy minister for civil
protection Nikos Hardalias said there is evidence of high exposure to coronavirus
in the clinics. Checks will be made on whether all the prescribed safety
measures were followed.
- AFP
Don't 'blame the messenger' - UN voices alarm at media
crackdowns amid pandemic
Geneva
– The UN rights chief on Friday criticised countries using the coronavirus
crisis as an excuse to arrest journalists and restrict information, insisting
free media is vital in fighting the pandemic.
Michelle Bachelet, the United
Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, lamented that some countries were
using the pandemic as "a pretext to restrict information and stifle
criticism".
"This is no time to blame
the messenger," she said. "A free media is always essential, but we
have never depended on it more than we do during this pandemic, when so many
people are isolated and fearing for their health and livelihoods."
"Credible, accurate
reporting is a lifeline for all of us."
She pointed to data from the
International Press Institute about more than 130 alleged media violations
since the outbreak began in China late last year.
- AFP
New massive US aid programme
The
US Congress has approved a $483 billion stimulus plan to back small businesses
and hospitals embattled during the pandemic.
The world's largest economy has
been hit by about 50 000 deaths, more than any other country, and saw one of
its deadliest days with 3 176 new fatalities in 24 hours on Thursday.
- AFP
