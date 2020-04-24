Covid-19 wrap: Global deaths at 190 989, Covid-19 vaccine not certain and UN alarmed at media crackdowns

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Coronavirus toll at 11:00 (GMT) Friday

Paris – The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 190 989 on Friday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 (GMT).

More than 2 719 450 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 720 000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

In the United States, now the worst-hit country, the death toll stood at 49 963 with 869 172 infections. At least 80 934 patients have recovered. Italy is the next most affected country with 25 549 deaths and 189 973 confirmed infections.

- AFP

Covid-19 vaccine not certain - global alliance Gavi

Geneva – The race is on to produce a vaccine against Covid-19, but it is not certain that one can be found, the head of the global vaccines alliance said on Friday.

Seth Berkley said the more competition the better in the scientific fightback against the new coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 200 000 people since it emerged in December.

The head of the Gavi Vaccine Alliance also said confidence in an eventual Covid-19 vaccine would be greatly boosted if political leaders were seen getting immunised, saying he was "quite disturbed" by highly-politicised campaigns against vaccination.

"One of the challenges is we don't know if we can make a vaccine," Berkley said at a virtual press briefing in Geneva. "I'm quite optimistic, from what I know on the science – but we have no proof of concept yet."

While a vaccine might normally take 10 to 15 years to develop, Berkley said the first vaccines against Covid-19 might be available in 12 to 18 months "if we're really lucky".

- AFP

Greece launches probe into virus outbreak at clinics

Athens – A Greek prosecutor has launched an investigation into whether criminal charges should be pressed against the management of two private clinics in Athens, after a number of patients and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

After days of significantly low new confirmed cases, Greece reported a spike on Thursday with 55 new cases of the coronavirus, 28 of them from one of the clinics, bringing the toll to 2 463. Health authorities are still taking samples at the clinics and fear many more cases will be confirmed.

"This virus is very easily transmitted, especially in health facilities," said health ministry spokesperson Sotiris Tsiodras. "I'm sorry to say that careless behaviour leads to new outbreaks. If we continue like this, we will have no rest."

Deputy minister for civil protection Nikos Hardalias said there is evidence of high exposure to coronavirus in the clinics. Checks will be made on whether all the prescribed safety measures were followed.

- AFP

Don't 'blame the messenger' - UN voices alarm at media crackdowns amid pandemic

Geneva – The UN rights chief on Friday criticised countries using the coronavirus crisis as an excuse to arrest journalists and restrict information, insisting free media is vital in fighting the pandemic.

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, lamented that some countries were using the pandemic as "a pretext to restrict information and stifle criticism".

"This is no time to blame the messenger," she said. "A free media is always essential, but we have never depended on it more than we do during this pandemic, when so many people are isolated and fearing for their health and livelihoods."

"Credible, accurate reporting is a lifeline for all of us."

She pointed to data from the International Press Institute about more than 130 alleged media violations since the outbreak began in China late last year.

- AFP

New massive US aid programme

The US Congress has approved a $483 billion stimulus plan to back small businesses and hospitals embattled during the pandemic.

The world's largest economy has been hit by about 50 000 deaths, more than any other country, and saw one of its deadliest days with 3 176 new fatalities in 24 hours on Thursday.

- AFP

