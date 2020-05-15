Covid-19 wrap: Global vaccine race heats up, US adds 1 754 more deaths and UK to roll out antibody testing

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus
(Covid-19) news from around the world.
FOLLOW LIVE | Treasury projects more than seven million jobs to be lost, in worst-case scenario
Global virus vaccine race heats up, but not without controversy
Washington
– Global tensions simmered over the race for a coronavirus vaccine on Thursday,
as the United States and China traded jabs, and France slammed pharmaceuticals
giant Sanofi for suggesting the US would get any eventual vaccine first.
Scientists are working at
breakneck speed to develop a vaccine for Covid-19, the disease caused by the
virus, which has killed more than 300 000 people worldwide and pummelled
economies.
From the US to Europe to Asia,
national and local governments are easing lockdown orders to get people back to
work – while fretting over a possible second wave of infections.
The European Union's medicines
agency offered some hope when it said a vaccine could be ready in a year, based
on data from clinical trials already under way. But Marco Cavaleri, the EMA's
head of vaccines strategy, acknowledged that timeline was a "best-case
scenario", and cautioned that "there may be delays".
The race for a vaccine has
exposed a raw nerve in relations between the United States and China, where the
virus was first detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan.
- AFP
US adds 1 754 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours - Johns Hopkins
Washington
– The United States recorded 1 754 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours,
bringing the total to 85 813, according to the latest real-time tally on Thursday
reported by Johns Hopkins University.
The country – hardest hit by the
pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities – has now confirmed a total of 1 416
528 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.
- AFP
Aussies cautiously return to bars, cafes
Sydney
– Sydney's bars and restaurants flung open their doors as a weeks-long lockdown
eased on Friday, but many remained quiet with only a few cautious patrons
returning.
With much of Australia's largest
city still working from home and new coronavirus infections still popping up
daily, the city centre remained eerily quiet during a rainy morning – even as
baristas, waiters and barmaids returned to work.
"It's really exciting, I
just want to look after people again," said Chrissy Flanagan, owner of The
Sausage Factory, a snags and beer bistro that has seen an influx of requests
for bookings.
"The desire to sit in a
place that is not your house with your mates and have a drink is truly
overwhelming," she said. "I am not sure what could be more Australian
than that."
In the city's suburbs, there was
a sharper uptick in people venturing out. But it was far from business as
usual.
- AFP
UK expected to roll out COVID-19 antibody testing programme
Britain
is in talks with Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG to buy an accurate Covid-19
antibody test, following the lead of the European Union and United States which
have already given preliminary approval to the tests.
Mass antibody testing with
millions of kits is being considered by many countries as a way to speed the
reopening of economies devastated by lockdowns and to introduce more tailored
social distancing measures.
Tests carried out by Public
Health England at Porton Down, a laboratory that provides sensitive and
specialist scientific services to the government, concluded on 7 May that the
Roche test detected the exact antibodies prompted by the virus. The findings were
only made public late on Wednesday.
"This
is a good test that will stand us in good stead, moving forwards, and I think
it will be incredibly important as the days, weeks and months go by," said
Jonathan Van-Tam, the government's deputy chief medical officer.
"I anticipate that it will
be rapidly rolled out in the days and weeks to come, as soon as it is practical
to do so. I also anticipate that the focus will be on the National Health
Service and on carers in the first instance," he told a news briefing.
- ALJAZEERA
First case found in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh
A
Rohingya man has become the first person to test positive for Covid-19 in the
vast refugee camps in Bangladesh that are home to almost one million people,
officials said.
Health experts have long warned
that the virus could race through the cramped, sewage-soaked alleys of the
camps in the Cox's Bazar district.
The persecuted Rohingya Muslim
minority have been housed there in canvas and bamboo shacks since they fled a
military offensive in neighbouring Myanmar more than two years ago.
- AFP
Typhoon forces 140 000 people from homes in virus-hit Philippines
Tens
of thousands of people crammed into evacuation centres while trying to follow
social distance protocols, as a powerful typhoon hammered the Philippines.
Typhoon Vongfong has dumped heavy
rains and ripped off roofs since it roared ashore on central Samar island on Thursday,
with hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people in its path on the coast or in
flimsy homes.
- AFP
Singapore rolls out swab van as it ramps up tests of foreign
workers
Singapore
has rolled out a mobile swab station as it seeks to test the more than 300 000
foreign workers living in dormitories in the city-state.
The specially equipped ambulance
can be swiftly deployed and allows health care workers to carry out swab tests
on people as they stand outside the vehicle.
The city-state has reported over
26 000 infections, one of the highest tallies in Asia, with most cases among
low-paid migrant workers living in crowded dorms.
- AFP
Japan to conduct antibody tests
Japan's
health minister said the nation will conduct antibody testing from next month
for about 10 000 people.
The test results should help
experts better understand the extent of the coronavirus's spread in Japan, with
local media reporting it may also shed light on whether "herd
immunity" can be achieved.
- AFP
Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab