Covid-19 wrap | India boosts output of anti-malarial drug, Australia launches 3-stage plan to reopen, Hong Kong begins to ease social distancing measures

India boosts output of anti-malarial drug hyped by Trump
India has ramped up output of an anti-malarial drug hailed by US
President Donald Trump as a "game-changer" in the fight against
coronavirus, even as its pharmaceutical industry struggles to make other key
medicines in a lockdown.
Drug companies have seen demand for hydroxychloroquine soar
since March when Trump's remarks sparked a run on the medication and caused a
global shortage - despite health agencies warning over its safety in the
treatment of Covid-19.
But a nationwide lockdown in the world's biggest producer of
generic drugs has hampered production with many factory workers stuck at home
and most transport services halted.
India accounts for 70% of global production of
hydroxychloroquine, which is also used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.
Despite the challenges, Indian companies have managed to export
the medicine to 97 countries during the pandemic, the health ministry said.
Brazil, Germany and a number of South Asian and African nations
are reported to have been among those to ask India for major supplies of the
medicine as they deal with the contagion.
AFP
China, US commit to implement trade deal despite virus row:
official
Chinese and US trade representatives agreed Friday to
"create favourable conditions" for the phase one trade deal signed in
January, Beijing officials said, despite recent tensions over the coronavirus
pandemic.
China's Vice Premier Liu He, who had led Beijing's negotiations,
held a call on Friday morning with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer
and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, according to a notice from the Ministry
of Commerce.
AFP
Australia plans to lift most virus restrictions by July
Australia's
government on Friday unveiled a three-stage plan to get the economy back to a
new "Covid-safe" normal by the end of July.
Federal authorities have left
details of the plan's implementation up to the country's diverse states and
territories, meaning coronavirus restrictions will remain in place for weeks or
months longer in areas hardest hit by the disease.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison hailed the success in controlling the epidemic Friday as he outlined what he called a "framework" for easing the coronavirus restrictions.
"There's very few countries in the world that can stand here today and outline a plan like this," he said.
AFP
Republicans urge Trump to halt all immigrant work visas
President Donald Trump should further restrict employment-based
immigration to the United States until the unemployment caused by the
coronavirus pandemic returns to "normal levels", a group of four
Republican senators has said.
"While economic shutdowns in states and localities across
the country have been necessary to reduce the spread of this pandemic, the
results have been devastating for businesses and workers alike," Senators
Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, Chuck Grassley and Josh Hawley wrote in a public letter to the president on Thursday.
"As we work toward recovery, we urge you to keep the
American worker in mind and limit the importation of unnecessary guest workers
while American families and businesses get back on their feet," the
senators said in their letter.
The number of unemployed workers in the US surged more than 33
million in the seven weeks since the US outbreak began, pushing the
unemployment rate to 15%, according to Labour Department data released
on Thursday.
Al Jazeera
Hong Kong gyms, bars and cinemas reopen as virus measures
ease
Hong
Kong on Friday began to ease major social distancing measures with bars, gyms,
beauty parlours and cinemas reopening their doors after the financial hub
largely halted local transmissions of the deadly coronavirus.
Queues formed outside gyms in
the semi-autonomous Chinese city on Friday morning for employees to check
temperatures as people celebrated the return of some normalcy to the city.
New Covid-19 cases have been
in the single digits for the last 18 days - with eleven days showing a zero
tally. All new infections are residents returning from overseas who are quickly
quarantined.
AFP