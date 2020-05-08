Covid-19 wrap | India boosts output of anti-malarial drug, Australia launches 3-stage plan to reopen, Hong Kong begins to ease social distancing measures

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

India boosts output of anti-malarial drug hyped by Trump



India has ramped up output of an anti-malarial drug hailed by US President Donald Trump as a "game-changer" in the fight against coronavirus, even as its pharmaceutical industry struggles to make other key medicines in a lockdown.

Drug companies have seen demand for hydroxychloroquine soar since March when Trump's remarks sparked a run on the medication and caused a global shortage - despite health agencies warning over its safety in the treatment of Covid-19.

But a nationwide lockdown in the world's biggest producer of generic drugs has hampered production with many factory workers stuck at home and most transport services halted.

India accounts for 70% of global production of hydroxychloroquine, which is also used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Despite the challenges, Indian companies have managed to export the medicine to 97 countries during the pandemic, the health ministry said.

Brazil, Germany and a number of South Asian and African nations are reported to have been among those to ask India for major supplies of the medicine as they deal with the contagion.

AFP

China, US commit to implement trade deal despite virus row: official

Chinese and US trade representatives agreed Friday to "create favourable conditions" for the phase one trade deal signed in January, Beijing officials said, despite recent tensions over the coronavirus pandemic.

China's Vice Premier Liu He, who had led Beijing's negotiations, held a call on Friday morning with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, according to a notice from the Ministry of Commerce.

AFP

Australia plans to lift most virus restrictions by July

Australia's government on Friday unveiled a three-stage plan to get the economy back to a new "Covid-safe" normal by the end of July.

Federal authorities have left details of the plan's implementation up to the country's diverse states and territories, meaning coronavirus restrictions will remain in place for weeks or months longer in areas hardest hit by the disease.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison hailed the success in controlling the epidemic Friday as he outlined what he called a "framework" for easing the coronavirus restrictions.



"There's very few countries in the world that can stand here today and outline a plan like this," he said.

AFP

Republicans urge Trump to halt all immigrant work visas

President Donald Trump should further restrict employment-based immigration to the United States until the unemployment caused by the coronavirus pandemic returns to "normal levels", a group of four Republican senators has said.

"While economic shutdowns in states and localities across the country have been necessary to reduce the spread of this pandemic, the results have been devastating for businesses and workers alike," Senators Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, Chuck Grassley and Josh Hawley wrote in a public letter to the president on Thursday.

"As we work toward recovery, we urge you to keep the American worker in mind and limit the importation of unnecessary guest workers while American families and businesses get back on their feet," the senators said in their letter.

The number of unemployed workers in the US surged more than 33 million in the seven weeks since the US outbreak began, pushing the unemployment rate to 15%, according to Labour Department data released on Thursday.

Al Jazeera

Hong Kong gyms, bars and cinemas reopen as virus measures ease

Hong Kong on Friday began to ease major social distancing measures with bars, gyms, beauty parlours and cinemas reopening their doors after the financial hub largely halted local transmissions of the deadly coronavirus.

Queues formed outside gyms in the semi-autonomous Chinese city on Friday morning for employees to check temperatures as people celebrated the return of some normalcy to the city.

New Covid-19 cases have been in the single digits for the last 18 days - with eleven days showing a zero tally. All new infections are residents returning from overseas who are quickly quarantined.

AFP