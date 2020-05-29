Covid-19 wrap | Indonesia minister slammed for 'virus is like your wife' joke, 232 deaths in Russia

- An Indonesian minister is under fire after he compared coronavirus to rebellious wives.
Indonesia minister
slammed for 'virus is like your wife' remarks
An Indonesian
minister is under fire after he compared coronavirus to rebellious wives, in
remarks aimed at soothing public fears about easing Covid-19 restrictions
across the Southeast Asian archipelago.
Women's groups and
social media users slammed the apparent joke by security minister Mohammad
Mahfud MD, who made the comments during an online address to a local university
earlier this week.
"Are we going
to be holed up forever? We can adjust to the situation while still paying
attention to our health," the minister said on Tuesday.
"The other day
I got a meme from my colleague... that says: Corona is like your wife.
Initially you tried to control it, then you realise that you can't. Then you
learn to live with it."
Critics panned the
remarks as sexist and said it underscored Jakarta's weak response to the virus
outbreak.
"This
statement not only reflects the superficial power of the government to solve
the Covid-19 pandemic problem, but also shows the sexist and misogynistic
mindset of public officials," Women's Solidarity group chief executive
Dinda Nisa Yura said in a statement.
Mahfud's office did
not respond to a request for comment on Friday.
AFP
Indonesia rolls out
public shaming for virus violators
Indonesian
officials are forcing social distancing violators to recite Koran verses, stay
in "haunted" houses and submit to public shaming on social media as
the country battles to contain surging coronavirus infections.
Farther north in conservative Aceh province, those
flouting public health regulations have been forced to atone by reading
passages from the Koran.
The area's tiny non-Muslim minority are spared from
the punishment.
Capital city
Jakarta announced new rules this month that could see residents who break
social distancing rules forced to clean public facilities - including toilets -
while wearing vests that label them as rule-breakers.
To the east in
Sragen regency, offenders have been jailed in repurposed abandoned houses that
local residents believe are haunted - tapping widespread beliefs in the
supernatural, which play a key role in Indonesian folklore.
AFP
Italy regions accused of meddling with virus data
A health expert has
suggested Italy's regions may be tampering with virus infection data to avoid
being told to lock down again, sparking a furious row on Friday as the country
prepares to reopen.
Lombardy, the
worst-hit region, was singled out for criticism but angrily denied the claims
and threatened to sue.
"There is a
reasonable suspicion that the regions are using tricks so they don't have to
close again," Nino Cartabellotta, head of the Fondazione GIMBE, a health
think tank, told the Radio 24 broadcaster on Thursday.
In Lombardy, he
said there had been "too many strange things about the data over the past
three months", including people counted as cured when they were released
from hospital even when they were still sick.
There had been
unusual delays in releasing the data even after the emergency phase was over,
he said, and days when far fewer tests were carried out - as if Lombardy was
avoiding uncovering new cases.
"It's as if
there was a kind of necessity to keep diagnosed numbers under a certain
level," Cartabellotta said.
AFP
Germany's virus 'guru' in crosshairs of lockdown critics
One of Germany's top virologists has become a hate figure
for conspiracy theorists and the anti-lockdown movement, leading to an ugly
spat with the country's top-selling newspaper and exposing a growing rift over
the role of scientists in fighting the pandemic.
Christian Drosten, a world-leading expert on coronaviruses,
has advised Chancellor Angela Merkel's government on Covid-19 measures credited
with bringing the outbreak under control by early May and keeping the death
toll relatively low.
But his high profile and frequent media appearances have
also made him a lightning rod for a noisy minority angry about social
distancing rules they see as too restrictive and even authoritarian.
The debate around the curly-haired scientist in his late 40s
reached a peak this week when he became embroiled in a bitter public row with
the tabloid-style Bild newspaper, which attempted to cast doubt on his
scientific research.
AFP
Russia reports record toll of new virus deaths
Russia reported a record increase of 232 coronavirus deaths on Friday as Moscow authorities released mortality figures to dispel allegations they were being manipulated.
Health officials reported a total of 4 374 deaths and 387 623 cases, the third-highest number of infections in the world after the United States and Brazil.
New infections were below 9 000 for the sixth day in a row at 8 572 cases, while a total of 159 257 people have recovered, according to an official tally.
Moscow - the worst-hit city in Russia - reported 2 332 new cases.
AFP