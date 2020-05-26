Covid-19 wrap | Indonesian army set to enforce measures, virus heightens heatwave health risks

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 346 296 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 on Tuesday.

At least 5 507 700 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2 176 600 are now considered recovered.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

Millions unemployed in the Philippines amid Covid-19 lockdown

More than 2.5 million Filipinos have lost their jobs during the two-month coronavirus lockdown in the country.

And millions more could be out of work by the end of the year.

Some have found odd jobs to get by but others have been forced to beg for food.

Al Jazeera

'New normal': Indonesian army set to enforce Covid-19 measures

Indonesia has ordered the deployment of hundreds of thousands of troops and police officers to enforce rules on wearing face masks and physical distancing, as the world's fourth-most populous nation prepares to reopen its economy after a coronavirus lockdown.

Armed forces chief Air Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said on Tuesday about 340 000 officers would be deployed in four provinces - Jakarta, West Java, West Sumatra and Gorontalo - to ensure the country's safe transition to the "new normal".

The security personnel have been tasked with ensuring the public observe health guidelines prescribed by the government as cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, have continued to rise.

Al Jazeera

French privacy watchdog okays coronavirus tracing app

France's privacy watchdog gave the green light on Tuesday to a government-backed cellphone app that will alert users if they have been in contact with an infected person.

Use of the app called StopCovid will be voluntary, and will keep track of users who had been in close proximity of one another over a two-week period. If any become infected, they inform the platform, which alerts the others.

Privacy defenders have expressed fears that the app marks the first step towards a society under constant online surveillance.

The app will not rely on geolocation, but instead use Bluetooth technology which allows mobile phones to communicate with each other over short distances.

The issue of how to track coronavirus spread with mobile technology has sparked privacy concerns in several countries now lifting strict home confinement measures as they hope to kickstart their economies.

AFP

Virus heightens heatwave health risks, UN warns

The UN's weather agency warned on Tuesday that Covid-19 would amplify the risks of what was expected to be a record-breaking hot summer in the northern hemisphere.

The World Meteorological Organisation urged governments to make plans to keep people safe during heatwaves without spreading the novel coronavirus.

This year is expected to be "another record-breaking heat season in the northern hemisphere", WMO spokesperson Clare Nullis Kapp told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

"We're currently experiencing one of the hottest years on record.

"Covid-19 amplifies the health risks of hot weather for many people, and it complicates the task of managing it."

AFP

Hong Kong airport to resume limited transit services

Hong Kong will partly resume transit services at its international airport next week, the city's leader announced on Tuesday, as the business hub gradually reopens while keeping the coronavirus at bay.

Hong Kong's airport is one of the world's busiest but arrivals and flights have collapsed in the wake of the global pandemic.

"Transit services at the airport, which have been suspended since 25 March, will partly resume on 1 June," Chief Executive Carrie Lam told reporters.

Further details on lifting transit flight restrictions were expected to be unveiled at a press conference by health officials later in the afternoon.

AFP

Russia reports record coronavirus deaths, recoveries

Russia on Tuesday recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll of 174 but said more than 12 000 people had also recovered over the past 24 hours.

Health officials said Russia's total death toll from the pandemic had reached 3 807 and its number of cases had hit 362 342, the third-highest in the world after the United States and Brazil.

The number of new cases has been steadily dropping and authorities have begun easing lockdown measures in some parts of the country.

There were 8 915 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to a government tally, while a record 12 331 people recovered, a sign that Russia may be past its peak.

AFP

