Covid-19 wrap | 'Intelligent lockdown' in the Netherlands, help flags in Guatemala, Google fights bad coronavirus ads, and Indian invents 'social distancing' motorbike

The shops are open and families cycle along in the sunny spring weather in the Netherlands, which has opted for what it calls an "intelligent lockdown" to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

In contrast to most other European countries where people are virtually housebound, the Dutch authorities have merely advised people to stay home and to keep 1.5m of social distance.

While restaurants, bars, museums and its infamous sex clubs remain shut, and the famed cannabis "coffee shops" are open for takeaway only, the outdoors-loving Dutch are otherwise allowed to leave home when they want.

Schools meanwhile start to reopen from 11 May.

"My friend in Belgium has to stay at home and is only allowed to go out to walk her dog in the street. I mean, come on, be serious," says Bianca Kragten, who runs a bike shop in The Hague.

Cheerfully ignoring the absence of the tourists who would normally be a major part of her business, Kragten hires out bikes in front of the shop, which she has decorated with little flags to "cheer up" people.

The government has won the "support of the population" with its measures as they are "easier to defend and explain to the people", said de Koeijer.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte - who came up with the phrase "intelligent lockdown" - has been clear on the policy.

"We don't work like that in the Netherlands, where the government says 'you have to do this, you have to do that," Rutte told a press conference at the end of March.

The authorities have admonished the public when the country's beaches have become too crowded, but while police have closed car parks to stop crowds flocking there at the weekends, they remain open.

The Dutch position - very similar to Sweden's - also reflects a wider philosophical split in both Europe and the world on how to balance the need to curb the disease against the catastrophic economic damage caused by harsh lockdowns.

- AFP

Floridalma Chavez, 24, hangs a bit of white cloth in the window of her home in Guatemala City, alerting the neighbourhood that she and her family need help amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the country under a curfew meant to stem the spread of the virus - leaving many unable to work - some Guatemalans are using a colour-coded flag system to ask for what they need but cannot get themselves.

A white flag like Chavez's means those inside need food. Red is a request for medicine. Black, yellow or blue shows that a woman, child or elderly person is in danger of violence.

Authorities publicised the system on social media to ease the suffering of citizens who are out of work and now unable to afford basic supplies.

Already the makeshift flags - mostly white - are a common sight in the poorest neighbourhoods and villages.

Those working jobs in informal sectors of the economy have borne the brunt of the country's curfew, imposed on 22 February by President Alejandro Giammattei, and the near-paralysis of public transportation.

- AFP

Google said on Thursday its task force devoted to fighting "bad" ads hawking bogus coronavirus cures, illegitimate unemployment benefits and overpriced medical supplies had blocked tens of millions of messages.

Google has blocked and removed coronavirus-related marketing pitches in recent months for policy violations including price-gouging and misleading claims, according to ads privacy and safety vice president Scott Spencer.

"We have a dedicated Covid-19 task force working around the clock building new detection technology and improving our existing enforcement systems to stop bad actors," Spencer said in a blog post.

"These concerted efforts are working."

With health worries pervasive around the world, guarding against efforts to take advantage of people through pandemic-themed online ads is a priority, according to Spencer.

Google said it has been watching closely for advertising abuses taking advantage of the crisis since the Covid-19 outbreak started.

Deceptive ads have often been the work of "sophisticated actors attempting to evade our enforcement systems with advanced tactics", Spencer said.

He gave the example of a sharp spike in ads offering coveted supplies such as face masks at inflated prices designed to entice online orders that are never filled.

- AFP

An Indian school drop-out has built a motorbike with a 1m gap between the rider and the passenger to drive home the importance of social distancing in the coronavirus pandemic.

Partha Saha, 39, bought an old bike from a scrap dealer, removed the engine and cut the machine in two before affixing a rod slightly longer than a metre to connect the wheels.

"Now I can ride with my 8-year-old daughter while maintaining a safe distance," he said from Agartala in the north-eastern state of Tripura.

Like other countries, the Indian government has imposed a nationwide lockdown and urged citizens to practise social distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

As of Thursday, India had reported 33 050 cases of Covid-19, with 1 074 deaths.

When the nation extended its lockdown this month until at least 3 May, Saha realised the battle against the virus might not be over any time soon.

He used up his meagre savings to make the vehicle, which he plans to use to ferry his daughter to and from school once the restrictions are lifted.

"I didn't want her to take the school bus as it would be crowded," said Saha, who works in a TV repair shop.

His new bike runs on battery power and has a top speed of 40km/h.

It takes three hours to charge the battery, which allows the bike to travel 80km, Saha said.

"The cost of charging it once comes to about 10 rupees (13 cents)," he added.

The mechanic has already tried out his invention on the streets, leaving onlookers stunned at the design and drawing praise from Kumar Deb, Tripura's chief minister.

- AFP

Tango's once-warm embrace has grown cool under Argentina's strict coronavirus quarantine, though aficionados are finding a way to circumvent social isolation with virtual classes while they wait for dance venues to reopen.

The lockdown means milongas - traditional dance clubs that dot the Buenos Aires cityscape - are closed indefinitely.

Teachers are maintaining a minimum income from online classes, but they can't replace the connection that makes the dance so powerful for many.

"The embrace represents 100% of tango," says Jonathan Villanueva, a teacher at Style and Elegance, a tango academy which is now offering its classes on Facebook. "The essential thing is contact with the other."

It leaves practitioners of the passionate dance experiencing a unique artistic anguish - tango was never meant to be danced alone.

But in some ways, the lack of the embrace, or of a partner to hold, fits with tango's penchant for nostalgia, absence and melancholy.

At 35 and with two decades of dancing behind him, Villanueva is giving online classes for the first time.

"What we are doing with our classes is alleviating the need of people who want to learn," he says.

- AFP

