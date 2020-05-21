Covid-19 wrap | Japan top prosecutor fired, professional virus trackers; AstraZeneca scores $1bn

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

A top prosecutor who defied Japan's coronavirus lockdown to gamble on a mahjong game with journalists announced his resignation on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has waged a long and damaging political battle over efforts to keep Hiromu Kurokawa, seen as close to the premier, in office after the normal retirement age.

But the 63-year-old decided to step down after a magazine revealed he had played mahjong for money recently with three journalists - violating both the country's lockdown measures and potentially laws against gambling.

Justice Minister Masako Mori announced the decision after meeting with Abe, describing Kurokawa's behaviour as "extremely inappropriate".

She said that the prosecutor had submitted a letter of resignation and the government was expected to approve his departure on Friday.

Japan's coronavirus restrictions are significantly looser than lockdowns seen in some other countries.

Officials have asked the public to avoid non-essential outings and gatherings, particularly in confined spaces.

Abe's cabinet had made the unprecedented decision in January to delay Kurokawa's retirement, with pundits speculating the prime minister hoped to appoint him as prosecutor general.

The government's move prompted a wave of criticism, with claims it eroded the independence of Japan's legal fraternity.

It also sparked rare public protests from artists and celebrities, who usually remain silent on political matters in Japan.

- AFP

British pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca on Thursday said it had obtained more than $1 billion from the US to help fund production of a coronavirus vaccine.

It comes amid concerns that the United States could have a vaccine before other countries thanks to its large-scale funding of pharmaceutical companies around the world.

France has already slammed drugs giant Sanofi for suggesting the US would get any eventual vaccine first, as world leaders demand that the science should be shared among nations.

"AstraZeneca today received support of more than $1.0 billion from the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for the development, production and delivery of the vaccine," a statement said.

AstraZeneca is partnering with the University of Oxford to develop and distribute the coronavirus vaccine, which is being trialled in the UK.

The US funding is far greater than that of Britain, whose government has given just £20 million ($24.4 million) toward development of the vaccine.

- AFP

With Belgian leaders still debating how to set-up and deploy a coronavirus tracing smartphone app, authorities have set up old-fashioned call centres to interview the infected.

At phone banks like those at N-Allo - a private Brussels firm contracted under the government scheme - dozens of new hires reach out to those tested positive for Covid-19.

A country of 11.5 million people, Belgium has suffered of the highest per capita rates of the novel coronavirus during the world epidemic and seen more than 9 000 deaths since it spread to Europe.

But the rate of new cases is now falling and the country has begun cautiously to emerge from a strict lockdown, with schools and some businesses resuming work under social distancing measures designed to prevent the eruption of a feared second wave.

Whether or not this is successful depends in large measure on efforts to track down sufferers and to trace their contacts, to clamp down on new virus clusters before they spread back into the relatively dense and urban national population.

Call centres like that run by N-Allo, and volunteers like 65-year-old Pierre Fournier, are an important part of this.

"I wanted to be a small cog in the machine to track and eradicate the pandemic, to help the cause," he said as he worked among a group of around 60 Covid trackers, some of the hundreds who came forward when Belgium's three regional governments called.

Pierre is a consultant for car park firms. Here he works alongside a job-seeking criminologist. Others in the room are call centre veterans, hired on temporary contracts and paid at market rates, according to N-Allo.

Their task is a more delicate one than pitching loft insulation or car insurance.

The people they call are those who have contracted the virus and been tested positive in Belgium's hard-pressed health system.

Now, working with them by telephone, the callers attempt to establish who the patients spent time with - and may have infected - during the two days before the moment of their first symptoms and the seven days after that.

If these encounters lasted longer than 15 minutes and took place less than 1.5m apart, then the second person - usually a relative, friend or colleague - is declared a "person at high risk".

Another tracker will then have to find them and warn them to place themselves in voluntary quarantine for two weeks.

"The goal is to reduce the circles of contamination so that bit by bit we smother them and can go further in easing the lockdown," says Gladys Villeys of healthcare provider Mutualite Partenamut, which helps runs this second stage.

If, after 24 hours, the call centres have not been able to contact the at risk parties by telephone, then social workers, paramedics or ambulance crews are dispatched to their homes.

"In that case, we send in the professionals, who are used to dealing with patients and often speak several languages. That makes things easier," she says.

Brussels is houses the European Union's main headquarters and is a long-time international trade and migration hub, home to people of 185 nationalities.

- AFP

Wellington pub owner Matt McLaughlin is all smiles as a barman pours his establishment's first beer in two months, but he remains fearful trouble is brewing for an industry hit hard by coronavirus.

Bars across New Zealand reopened on Thursday, following on from retailers and schools to complete the country's emergence from a strict Covid-19 lockdown that began in late March.

While welcoming the move, McLaughlin said the bars and nightclubs will face a difficult time adjusting to an era of social distancing and contact tracing.

He said Wellington would struggle to maintain the vibrant nightlife that once saw it dubbed "the coolest little capital in the world".

"We've got no shows, no theatres, no movies, no All Blacks Tests and we're coming into winter, so our market is going to be really, really squeezed," he said at his Panhead Bar in central Wellington.

Kevin McAree, who runs upmarket winery The Tasting Room, agreed.

"I think we've got to be realistic and say it's going to be pretty rubbish for the next six months," he said.

"People's habits have changed (during lockdown). They're used to maybe having a nice bottle of wine at home and spending a bit more on takeaway food.

"But eventually they'll want to get out and enjoy themselves."

- AFP

The Russian army has prepared a camp to quarantine workers at a huge Siberian gold mine, the defence ministry said Thursday, after hundreds of employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Isolation facilities have been set up for employees at the Olimpiada mine and processing plant in Krasnoyarsk, Russia's largest gold mining operation, the ministry said in a statement.

Nearly 900 workers tested positive for the coronavirus at the facility in preliminary checks, Pavel Grachev, general director of the Polyus group which operates the mine, said on Monday.

He said that around 400 of those workers were then confirmed by health officials to have the infection. The mine employs some 6,000 in total.

Colonel Dmitry Pyatunin of the Central Military District said in the statement that the military had set up medical facilities and tents to treat and isolate up to 2,000 people at the site.

The defence ministry dispatched a mobile field hospital and 200 servicemen, including 77 doctors and medical specialists, after President Vladimir Putin ordered the military to help deal with the outbreak.

Grachev said this week that operations were continuing as usual.

- AFP

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Muslim calendar.

In Malaysia it is also a time when small traders and hawkers make the most money.

But as their shops remain closed because of the pandemic, many vendors have gone online.

- AFP

Tanzanian President John Magufuli said on Thursday that universities and sports events would resume next month, after he declared that prayer had spared the country the worst of the coronavirus, even as critics say cases are soaring.

Magufuli has repeatedly played down the gravity of the pandemic, and it has been three weeks since the country released official data on case numbers, which stood at 480 with 16 deaths on 29 April.

However while the US embassy has said there was evidence of "exponential growth" and the opposition denounces a dangerous "cover-up", Magufuli is proceeding to open up the East African nation.

"We have decided to reopen universities starting June 1, 2020," Magufuli said at a political event in the capital Dodoma, adding that a decision on schools would be taken later.

He said sports events would resume on the same date, with social distancing measures taken for spectators.

"In the current trend, I have not heard any sports person died from the coronavirus and that means sports are not only important for fun but also in the fight against the viral disease," he said.

The closing of schools and universities, the halting of sports events and flight restrictions were the only measures taken in Tanzania to curb the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, Tanzania lifted restrictions on flights and said those entering the country would no longer need to undergo mandatory quarantine.

Neighbours such as Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya imposed full lockdowns or curfews and movement restrictions.

Kenya last week angered Tanzania by closing its land border to anything but cargo, after a rising number of cases were imported from the country.

- AFP

The Cypriot government ended a strict coronavirus lockdown on Thursday, reopening outdoor restaurants, barber shops and beaches, but keeping the Mediterranean resort island's vital airports and hotels closed for now.

After two months of living in self-isolation, Cypriots are allowed to move around freely again.

Some 32 000 more people went back to work as part of the government's second stage out of lockdown.

Thousands of children returned to the classroom as state-run schools resumed most classes.

Since mid-March people could only go outside for exercise and essential trips which needed to be approved by text message while a curfew was enforced every night.

Cyprus activated the second stage of its draft timetable for ending the lockdown after the daily number of new infections remained in single figures throughout the first three weeks of May.

Virologist Dr Leontios Kostrikis, who is a member of the health ministry's epidemiological monitoring unit, said he was "very satisfied" with the figures so far.

Announcing four new infections in the previous 24 hours on Wednesday evening, Kostrikis said Cyprus was entering a watershed moment in its fight against the coronavirus.

- AFP

