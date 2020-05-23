Covid-19 wrap | No new cases in China, more than 338 000 deaths worldwide

No new cases in China

For the first time since it started reporting data in January, China announces zero new infections.

The official death toll stands at 4,634, with 82,971 officially recorded cases.

More than 338,000 deaths

The pandemic has killed at least 338,128 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 11:00 GMT on Saturday based on official sources.

There have been 5,218,261 officially recorded cases in 196 countries and territories.

The United States has recorded the most deaths at 96,007. It is followed by Britain with 36,393, Italy with 32,616, Spain with 28,628 and France with 28,289.

In Latin America, declared by the World Health Organization as "a new epicentre", the situation in Brazil is particularly alarming with the country registering 330,890 infections - the third-biggest caseload in the world - and the death toll soaring to 21,048.

La Liga is back

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announces that its top-flight football league La Liga can resume on the week of June 8, more than two months after the virus halted the season.

Tourists too

Sanchez also gives a boost to the country's tourism industry, saying overseas visitors will be allowed to return to Spain from July.

EU alternative aid plan

Four EU countries dubbing themselves the "frugal four" present their own proposal for post-coronavirus economic recovery.

Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden want emergency help for badly affected countries to take the form of one-off loans which must be agreed within two years, according to a proposal published by the office of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Indian trains for stranded migrants

India will organise special trains to get at least 3.6 million migrant workers stranded by the pandemic lockdown back home, authorities say, as fresh coronavirus cases in the country hit a new daily high.

Hertz hits hard times

Global car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy in the US and Canada after more than a century in business.

Its main international operating regions, including Europe, Australia and New Zealand, are not included in the filing.