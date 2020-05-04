Covid-19 wrap | No new cases in New Zealand, Germany warns vaccine could take 'years' and Japan set to extend virus emergency to 31 May

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

New Zealand reports no new coronavirus cases

New Zealand reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, marking the first time the country recorded zero cases since its outbreak took hold in mid-March.

The development comes less than a week after the Pacific nation ended a strict lockdown that appears to have contained the outbreak.

- Al Jazeera

Germany warns vaccine could take 'years'

Germany's health minister said developing a vaccine for the coronavirus could take "years", after Donald Trump predicted it could be achieved by the end of 2020.

"I would be delighted if it was possible to achieve this in a few months, but it can also take years as there can of course be setbacks, as we have seen some with other vaccines," Jens Spahn said late on Sunday on ARD television.

- AFP

Bolsonaro tells rally Brazil lockdown destroying jobs

Brazil's President Jail Bolsonaro railed against the country's lockdown Sunday in a speech to thousands of anti-confinement demonstrators as the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections passed 100 000, with more than 7 000 deaths.

Bolsonaro blamed state governors for continuing the lockdown in a speech outside his presidential palace in Brasilia.

- AFP

Japan set to extend virus emergency to 31 May

Japan's government prepared on Monday to extend its nationwide state of emergency to the end of May as it braces for a lengthy battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared an initial month-long state of emergency for Tokyo and six other regions on April 7, later expanding it to cover the entire country.

- AFP

Chile orders new restrictions after spike in infections

Chile ordered strict new quarantine measures on three districts in the capital Santiago after a sudden spike in coronavirus cases on Sunday.

The health ministry reported a surge of 1 228 new infections, bringing the total to nearly 20 000 nationwide and dealing a blow to hopes it was over the worst of the crisis.

- AFP

Vietnam kids back at school

Millions of schoolchildren in Vietnam returned to class after the country reported its 17th straight day of no domestically transmitted coronavirus infections.

The decision to reopen schools came after the Southeast Asian nation eased social distancing measures at the end of April - with experts pointing to a decisive response involving mass quarantines and expansive contact tracing for its apparent success in containing the disease.

- AFP

Equities tumble

Asian markets suffered steep losses, tracking a selloff in New York after Donald Trump sparked fears of a renewed trade war with China over its role in the coronavirus pandemic.

Claims by the US president and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the disease started in a lab in Wuhan, and that those responsible would be held to account, overshadowed a further slowing of infections and deaths from Covid-19.

- AFP