Covid-19 wrap | No new cases in New Zealand, Germany warns vaccine could take 'years' and Japan set to extend virus emergency to 31 May

New Zealand reports no new coronavirus cases
New
Zealand reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, marking the first
time the country recorded zero cases since its outbreak took hold in mid-March.
The development comes less
than a week after the Pacific nation ended a strict lockdown that appears to
have contained the outbreak.
- Al Jazeera
Germany warns vaccine could take 'years'
Germany's
health minister said developing a vaccine for the coronavirus could take
"years", after Donald Trump predicted it could be achieved by the end
of 2020.
"I would be delighted if
it was possible to achieve this in a few months, but it can also take years as
there can of course be setbacks, as we have seen some with other
vaccines," Jens Spahn said late on Sunday on ARD television.
- AFP
Bolsonaro
tells rally Brazil lockdown destroying jobs
Brazil's President Jail Bolsonaro railed against the country's
lockdown Sunday in a speech to thousands of anti-confinement demonstrators as
the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections passed 100 000, with more than 7 000
deaths.
Bolsonaro blamed state governors for continuing the lockdown in
a speech outside his presidential palace in Brasilia.
- AFP
Japan set to extend virus emergency to 31 May
Japan's government prepared on Monday to extend its nationwide
state of emergency to the end of May as it braces for a lengthy battle against
the coronavirus pandemic.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared an initial month-long state
of emergency for Tokyo and six other regions on April 7, later expanding it to
cover the entire country.
- AFP
Chile orders new restrictions after spike in infections
Chile
ordered strict new quarantine measures on three districts in the capital
Santiago after a sudden spike in coronavirus cases on Sunday.
The health ministry reported
a surge of 1 228 new infections, bringing the total to nearly 20 000 nationwide
and dealing a blow to hopes it was over the worst of the crisis.
- AFP
Vietnam
kids back at school
Millions of
schoolchildren in Vietnam returned to class after the country reported its 17th
straight day of no domestically transmitted coronavirus infections.
The decision to
reopen schools came after the Southeast Asian nation eased social distancing
measures at the end of April - with experts pointing to a decisive response
involving mass quarantines and expansive contact tracing for its apparent
success in containing the disease.
- AFP
Equities
tumble
Asian markets
suffered steep losses, tracking a selloff in New York after Donald Trump
sparked fears of a renewed trade war with China over its role in the
coronavirus pandemic.
Claims by the US
president and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the disease started in a lab
in Wuhan, and that those responsible would be held to account, overshadowed a
further slowing of infections and deaths from Covid-19.
- AFP