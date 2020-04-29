Covid-19 wrap | Ramadan in UK prison, virus syndrome found in children, and anger in China over coronavirus response

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

In 2009, at the age of 18, Suleman was sent to HM Prison Glen Parva in the English midlands.

One of the biggest challenges he faced while observing Ramadan was knowing what time the fast started and ended.

"One thing you don't have in prisons is a clock in your cell," he said.

"You may have a communal one in the association hall. But in prison, a clock is the last thing you want, bearing in mind time goes really slow."

To begin the fast before dawn, Muslim prisoners were given a cold breakfast pack of cereal, yoghurt, fruit and dates.

At 17:00, the designated dinner time, inmates would collect their warm food.

"They'd always give you food in the flask that's going to stay warm, that wasn't supposed to go soggy or mouldy because it sat in your cell for a number of hours.

"But usually, they would give a really soggy curry and rice in a tub. It's probably the worst food you could get ... If people sent in money from outside, only then could you afford to buy your own food."

For iftar time, when the fast ends, the prisoners would use EastEnders, a popular British soap opera, as a measure to work out when to start eating.

- Al Jazeera

France has more than a dozen cases of children with inflammation around the heart, the health minister said on Wednesday, after Britain sounded an alarm about a new disease with possible links to novel coronavirus.

Olivier Veran said there was not enough evidence to confirm a link with the coronavirus sweeping the globe but France was taking the cases "very seriously".

Britain's state-run National Health Service issued the alert at the weekend about a small number of children presenting an unusual set of symptoms, including abdominal pain and inflammation that required admission to intensive care.

In London, health minister Matt Hancock on Tuesday spoke of "early signs that in rare cases, there is an impact of an auto-immune response in children that causes a significant disease.

"It's a new disease that we think may be caused by coronavirus and the Covid-19 virus."

But he said that while some of the children who have it tested positive for the virus, others did not.

Cases have also been reported in Italy, Spain and Switzerland, Veran told Franceinfo news radio, adding he had received an alert from Paris concerning "about 15 children of all ages".

The French minister listed the symptoms as fever, digestive problems and vascular inflammation which can lead to cardiac deficiency.

- AFP

Britons will be urged to join a national singalong from their doorsteps and hold 1940s-style tea parties to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, under a coronavirus-appropriate programme unveiled on Wednesday.

Queen Elizabeth II will make a televised address to the nation on 8 May to mark the day the Nazis surrendered, bringing an end to World War II in Europe.

It will be followed by a national rendition of Vera Lynn's wartime classic "We'll Meet Again", in which the government said: "The public will be encouraged to open their doors and join in."

The original plans for street parties and veterans parades fell foul of stay-at-home orders imposed across Britain last month to try to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Instead, senior royals and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will take part in a series of video calls with veterans, and the government has drawn up a programme of events that can be enjoyed from people's homes.

- AFP

A 76-year-old Vietnamese painter who has spent his life making propaganda art for the Communist government has turned his brush to the coronavirus, designing posters that have popped up across Hanoi.

Tran Duy Truc was picked to create the Covid-19-themed work after a contest run by Vietnamese authorities.

"Artists can be seen as fighters," he said. "They have to draw their best pictures to make people understand and help them win against this enemy."

The colourful, graphic lines of propaganda art were a common sight in Vietnam during the war against the US in the 1960s and 1970s, pushing messages of encouragement to frontline soldiers and urging the development of socialism.

Even now, posters with a similar aesthetic can be seen throughout the country during major anniversaries or the Communist Party Congress.

One of Truc's latest designs depicts an ethnic Thai mother helping her daughter put on a mask while urging people to wash their hands.

"My idea was to draw people who are part of the ethnic minority community, who live in remote areas and have a low literacy level, in order to help spread the party and government message clearly," he said.

A total of 14 designs from 10 veteran artists were selected following the contest, with 700 000 prints displayed in public spaces across Vietnam, according to the Culture Ministry.

- AFP

Zhang Hai is one of the thousands in China unable to hold a proper funeral for his father when he died from the novel coronavirus. But his sadness is mixed with anger because he blames the authorities in Wuhan for their mishandling of the situation.

Zhang Hai's 76-year-old father Zhang Lifa died of the disease, also known as Covid-19 on 1 February at a hospital in the city where 3 868 others have officially died of the disease.

It was in Wuhan where the first cases of the mysterious new pneumonia that became a global pandemic first emerged late last year.

Now back home in Shenzhen, Zhang Hai is demanding answers and accountability from local officials over his father's death.

"I blame the Wuhan government for their lies and cover-ups, but I have my full support for the central government, which was lied to twice by the Wuhan officials when they sent two teams to Wuhan to investigate," Zhang Hai said.

"As soon as the central government realised the magnitude of the outbreak, they acted swiftly and transparently and have done a good job containing the outbreak."

About 11 million people were locked down in Wuhan on January 23, when the central government sealed off the city.

What concerns Zhang Hai is that in the weeks before that lockdown very little was being said about the outbreak and few people were being warned to stay away from Wuhan, where his father had been living for more than 20 years.

- AFP

Google on Tuesday made its business videoconferencing service free to all users, ramping up competition for Zoom as people flock online to stay connected during the pandemic.

Google Meet had previously been reserved for subscribers to the premium G Suite software tools for businesses.

Meet will be available "to all users around the world, to enable people all walks of life to communicate collaborate and really stay in touch more effectively through the pandemic," said G Suite vice president Javier Soltaro.

- AFP





