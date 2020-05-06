Covid-19 wrap | Russian medics fall from windows as cases rise, Wuhan students return to school and more than 15 000 deaths in Latin America

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.
FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates
Coronavirus: Russian medics fall from windows as cases rise
Russia
has reported the largest number of new daily cases of the coronavirus in Europe
with the total number of infections now exceeding 150 000 and deaths nearing 1 500.
In recent weeks Russian
medics have been complaining about their working conditions.
But after three doctors fell
out of windows in 10 days, there is concern regarding the safety of medical
whistle-blowers who raise issues about the conditions they work in.
- Al Jazeera
Students
in China's virus centre Wuhan return to school
Chinese
youngsters in the global virus epicentre of Wuhan filed back to class on
Wednesday, wearing masks and walking in single file past thermal scanners.
Senior school students in 121
institutions were back in front of chalk boards and digital displays for the
first time since their city - the ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic -
shut down in January.
- AFP
More
than 15 000 Covid-19 deaths in Latin America: AFP tally
More
than 15 000 people have been killed by the novel coronavirus in Latin America
and the Caribbean as of 02:30 on Wednesday, according to an AFP tally based on
official reports.
Across
the region more than 282 000 Covid-19 cases have been officially reported.
Experts
believe that the pandemic will peak in Latin America in the coming days.
- AFP
Germany
to reopen all shops and schools in May: draft agreement
Germany
will fully reopen shops and schools in May after weeks of shutdown imposed to
control the spread of the coronavirus, according to a draft agreement between
Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional premiers seen by AFP on Wednesday.
"Even after initial
steps to open up were introduced from 20 April, the number of new infections
remained low," the document read, with "no new wave of
infection" so far detected - justifying the bolder reopening steps.
- AFP
South
Korea returns largely to normal as outbreak controlled
South
Korea returned largely to normal on Wednesday as workers went back to offices,
and museums and libraries reopened under eased social distancing rules after
new coronavirus cases dropped to a trickle.
The South appears to have
brought its outbreak under control thanks to an extensive "trace, test and
treat" programme that has drawn widespread praise.
- AFP