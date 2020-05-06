Covid-19 wrap | Russian medics fall from windows as cases rise, Wuhan students return to school and more than 15 000 deaths in Latin America

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Coronavirus: Russian medics fall from windows as cases rise

Russia has reported the largest number of new daily cases of the coronavirus in Europe with the total number of infections now exceeding 150 000 and deaths nearing 1 500.

In recent weeks Russian medics have been complaining about their working conditions.

But after three doctors fell out of windows in 10 days, there is concern regarding the safety of medical whistle-blowers who raise issues about the conditions they work in.

- Al Jazeera

Students in China's virus centre Wuhan return to school

Chinese youngsters in the global virus epicentre of Wuhan filed back to class on Wednesday, wearing masks and walking in single file past thermal scanners.

Senior school students in 121 institutions were back in front of chalk boards and digital displays for the first time since their city - the ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic - shut down in January.

- AFP

More than 15 000 Covid-19 deaths in Latin America: AFP tally



More than 15 000 people have been killed by the novel coronavirus in Latin America and the Caribbean as of 02:30 on Wednesday, according to an AFP tally based on official reports.

Across the region more than 282 000 Covid-19 cases have been officially reported.

Experts believe that the pandemic will peak in Latin America in the coming days.

- AFP

Germany to reopen all shops and schools in May: draft agreement

Germany will fully reopen shops and schools in May after weeks of shutdown imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus, according to a draft agreement between Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional premiers seen by AFP on Wednesday.

"Even after initial steps to open up were introduced from 20 April, the number of new infections remained low," the document read, with "no new wave of infection" so far detected - justifying the bolder reopening steps.

- AFP

South Korea returns largely to normal as outbreak controlled

South Korea returned largely to normal on Wednesday as workers went back to offices, and museums and libraries reopened under eased social distancing rules after new coronavirus cases dropped to a trickle.

The South appears to have brought its outbreak under control thanks to an extensive "trace, test and treat" programme that has drawn widespread praise.

- AFP