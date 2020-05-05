Covid-19 wrap | Russia's cases rise by over 10 000, India embarks on 'massive' repatriation and Spain adds 280 000 jobless during April lockdown

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Russia's virus cases rise by over 10 000 for third day

Russia cemented its place as the European country reporting the highest number of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday as its total cases soared passed 155 000.



Health officials reported 10 102 new infections over the last 24 hours, a decrease of 531 cases from Sunday's record surge, bringing Russia's total to 155 370.

Spain adds 280 000 jobless during April lockdown: govt

Spain's jobless figure rose by more than 280,000 in April, largely due to the collapse of tourism during the coronavirus lockdown, labour ministry figures showed on Tuesday.

The number of state handouts reached a "historic" levels with an increase of nearly 137%, a ministry statement said.

India embarks on 'massive' coronavirus repatriation

India has embarked on a "massive" operation involving naval ships and aircraft to bring back some of the hundreds of thousands of nationals stuck abroad due to coronavirus restrictions, the government said.

India banned all incoming international flights in late March as it imposed one of the world's strictest virus lockdowns, leaving vast numbers of workers and students stranded.

A defence spokesperson told AFP that two ships were steaming towards the Maldives and another to the United Arab Emirates - home to a 3.3-million-strong Indian community, who make up around 30% of the Gulf state's population.

Assad warns of virus 'catastrophe' as Syria lockdown eases

President Bashar al-Assad warned on Monday of a "catastrophe" in war-battered Syria if the easing of lockdown measures against coronavirus is mishandled.

"Although the numbers are limited, this doesn't mean they can't explode suddenly in a matter of days or maybe weeks," he said in a video shared on the presidency's social media channels.

"This will put us in the face of a real catastrophe that would overwhelm the state's health and logistical capabilities."

Hong Kong to lift major social restrictions as virus fades

Hong Kong on Tuesday announced plans to ease major social distancing measures, including reopening schools, cinemas, bars and beauty parlours after the Chinese territory largely halted local transmission of the deadly coronavirus.



The relaxation, which comes into effect on Friday, will be a boost for a city mired in a deep recession following months of virus restrictions as well as anti-government protests that have battered the economy.

Coronavirus eats into Singapore’s already struggling hawker trade

Singapore's hawkers serve tasty, quick and inexpensive dishes which have become a magnet for locals and tourists-in-the-know. But even before the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, they were already struggling. And the partial lockdown has only made it worse.

Dining at all outlets from the fanciest restaurants to no-frills coffee shops has been banned since 7 April and is expected to continue until at least 1 June.

Hawker centres, traditionally the centre of community life for many, are now off-limits except for takeaways and deliveries. Normal foot traffic has been reduced to a trickle in most places as residents are strongly urged to stay home - barring exercise and shopping for essential items.

Palestinians renew West Bank virus emergency President Mahmud Abbas renewed a coronavirus lockdown in Palestinian-ruled areas of the West Bank for a further month late on Monday, though some measures will be eased. The state of emergency in place since 22 March will now last until at least 5 June, Abbas announced.



But movement between cities in the Israeli-occupied territory will be eased and steps taken towards reopening shops and other businesses, he added. - AFP



