Covid-19 wrap | Thunberg donates prize money to Unicef, UK farmers throw food away, and coronavirus cases surge in Russia

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Thunberg donates $100 000 to support children during pandemic

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has donated a $100 000 prize she won from a Danish foundation to the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) for use against the Covid-19 pandemic, the world body said on Thursday.

"Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child rights crisis," Thunberg, 17, was quoted as saying in the Unicef statement.

"It will affect all children, now and in the long term, but vulnerable groups will be impacted the most," she added.

"I'm asking everyone to step up and join me in support of Unicef's vital work to save children's lives, to protect health and continue education."

The Danish anti-poverty non-governmental organisation, Human Act, will match the $100 000 donation, the statement added.

Unicef said the funds would give it a boost as it struggles to support children impacted by anti-virus lockdowns and school closures, particularly in the fields of "food shortages, strained health care systems, violence and lost education".

- AFP

UK farmers forced to throw away fresh produce

Farmers' leaders in the United Kingdom are warning of a potential catastrophe for dairy farming unless action is taken.

Owing to the coronavirus lockdown, fresh products that would usually go to restaurants and cafés are being thrown away.

Farmers are known for coping with the unpredictable, finding solutions in the worst of seasons.

- Al Jazeera

War-torn Yemen reports first virus deaths stoking fears

Yemen has recorded its first two coronavirus deaths, the health minister said late on Wednesday, after the war-torn country confirmed five new cases, stoking fears of a major outbreak.

Yemen's healthcare system has been blighted by years of war that have driven millions from their homes and plunged the country into what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

On Wednesday, Yemen recorded five new cases of Covid-19 in its second city Aden, the committee monitoring the outbreak said on Twitter.

The country has been largely spared from the effects of the pandemic, with a total of six cases recorded so far - the first in April in the government-controlled south-eastern province of Hadramawt.

"There was an announcement of five cases of coronavirus today - of those infections there were two deaths," Health Minister Nasser Baoum told Yemen TV.

"We conducted the tests twice, and they were positive," he said. "Therefore, there is no doubt under these worldwide circumstances that we have to announce they were cases of coronavirus until proven otherwise."

The deaths come after aid organisations warned any coronavirus outbreak could have dire consequences after six years of civil war.

- AFP

Eritrea values image over citizens in rejecting Covid-19 help

When the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's founder Jack Ma offered to send hundreds of ventilators as well as hundreds of thousands of personal protective equipment (PPE) to 54 countries in Africa, most African leaders, such as Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed and Rwanda's Paul Kagame, swiftly accepted the donation and expressed their gratitude.

The leaders of Eritrea, a country ranked 182/189 in the United Nations's 2019 Human Development Index, however, surprisingly chose to reject the vital equipment Ma offered to send them.

On 5 April, the head of Economic Affairs for Eritrea's ruling People's Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ) party, Hagos "Kisha" Gebrehiwet, publicly confirmed that the Eritrean government rejected Ma's donation.

Talking as a guest speaker at the bi-weekly Hagerawi Nikhat ("national consciousness") teleconference, an exclusive online seminar in which senior party officials get a chance to communicate with their cadres in the diaspora, the man in charge of Eritrea's economy said the country does not want to become a "dumping site" for "unsolicited donations".

Accepting such offers would be against "the principled stance of the Eritrean government which advocates for self-reliance," he added.

Within the very same online seminar, Gebrehiwet explained that the Eritrean leadership is now trying to buy the medical equipment needed to treat Covid-19 cases from the incredibly competitive Chinese market and arrange the shipment of these items to Eritrea on chartered planes.

Of course, despite its rejection of foreign aid, the Eritrean government does not have the necessary funds to swiftly make such purchases.

As a result, it turned to its own long-suffering citizens and launched aggressive fundraising campaigns to make them donate the little money they have to the state to help the efforts to combat the virus.

Thanks to these aggressive campaigns, some of Eritrea's most penurious citizens, including members of the national service, have already been coerced to make donations. It is not yet known, however, whether these donations proved sufficient for the country to buy everything it needs to contain the spread of the virus.

While the Eritrean government undoubtedly hindered the country's ability to respond to this public health emergency by rejecting Ma's generous donation, this was only one example demonstrating its tendency to value its own image and survival more than the wellbeing of its constituents, even during a pandemic.

- AFP

Coronavirus cases in Russia surge past 100 000

Coronavirus cases in Russia surged past 100 000 on Thursday, the government said, with an increase of 7 099 confirmed infections in the last 24 hours.

Russia has so far recorded 106 498 cases and 1 073 deaths from the virus, the government's coronavirus information site said in a daily update.

Russia recently surpassed Iran and China in the total number of confirmed infections and is now eighth in the world in virus cases.

With the number of infections steadily rising by several thousand every day, President Vladimir Putin warned this week that the situation remained "very difficult".

He said Russia had managed to slow the spread of the epidemic but cautioned that: "This should not reassure us."

Medics in Russia have complained of shortages of protective gear and testing kits and hospital staff are becoming increasingly concerned with deaths in the medical community.

The Kremlin this week extended until 11 May a "non-working" period when Russians would stay at home but still receive their salaries as part of sweeping efforts to contain the virus.

Yet the measure has brought uncertainty to the economy and business owners struggling to pay full salaries to employees while shutting their doors to customers.

Despite the steady increase in cases, Putin said that Russia may begin to gradually lift different quarantine regimes throughout the country from mid-May.

- AFP



- Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab