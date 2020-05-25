Covid-19 wrap | Trump bars travel from Brazil, Japan to lift nationwide state of emergency

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.
Trump
bars travel from Brazil, a new pandemic hotspot: WHouse
President
Donald Trump on Sunday suspended travel from Brazil, which has emerged as a
major new hotspot in the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said.
Non-Americans who have been
in Brazil in the 14-day period prior to when they seek admittance to the US
cannot come to America, said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
Trade is not affected by the new rule.
"Today's action will
help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of
additional infections in our country," she said in a statement.
With nearly 350 000 confirmed
cases, Brazil now has the second-biggest caseload in the world, after the
United States. It has registered more than 22 000 deaths.
Brazilian President Jair
Bolsonaro is a political ally of Trump and with his brash, not politically
correct way of speaking, he has been dubbed the "Tropical Trump."
And, like Trump, Bolsonaro
has downplayed the health crisis, famously comparing the virus to a
"little flu" and arguing that stay-at-home measures are unnecessarily
hurting Latin America's largest economy.
AFP
Japan
set to lift coronavirus emergency as cases slow
Japan
was poised to lift its nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus on
Monday, gradually reopening the world's third-biggest economy after new cases
slowed to a crawl.
Compared to hard-hit areas in
Europe, the United States, Russia and Brazil, Japan has been spared the worst
of the pandemic, with 16 581 cases in total and 830 deaths.
Yet with infections
threatening to run out of control, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared an
initial state of emergency for Tokyo and six other regions on April 7 - later
expanding it to cover the entire country.
AFP
Qatar
virus tracing app stirs rare privacy backlash
Privacy
concerns over Qatar's coronavirus contact tracing app, a tool that is mandatory
on pain of prison, have prompted a rare backlash and forced officials to offer
reassurance and concessions.
Like other governments around
the world, Qatar has turned to mobile phones to trace people's movements and
track who they come into contact with, allowing officials to monitor
coronavirus infections and alert people at risk of contagion.
The apps use Bluetooth radio
signals to "ping" nearby devices, which can be contacted subsequently
if a user they have been near develops symptoms or tests positive, but the
resultant unprecedented access to users' location data has prompted fears about
state surveillance.
Qatar's version goes
considerably further - it forces Android users to permit access to their
picture and video galleries, while also allowing the app to make unprompted
calls.
The
government launched the "Ehteraz" app, meaning
"precaution", in April and on Friday it became mandatory for all
citizens and legal residents to install it on their phones.
Non-compliance is punishable
by up to three years in jail - the same term as for failing to wear a mask in
public - in a state battling one of the world's highest per capita infection
rates.
AFP
First
Spanish beaches to reopen as lockdown eases
Coronavirus
lockdown measures will finally be eased for people in Madrid and Barcelona from
Monday, while elsewhere in Spain the first beaches are due to reopen.
Residents in the two cities
can now meet in groups of up to 10 people in their homes or on the terraces of
bars and restaurants.
The gates of the capital's
parks will also be reopened, and major museums will be able to receive a
limited number of visitors.
The Madrid and Barcelona
regions, the most populated in the country, and a large part of Castile-Leon in
the northwest are moving into the first phase of Spain's four-phase
deconfinement programme, following what has been one of the strictest lockdowns
in the world.
These regions have been on a
slower deconfinement track as they bore the brunt of the pandemic in Spain,
which has killed more than 28 700 people to date, one of the world's highest
tolls.
AFP