Covid-19 wrap: Trump to halt immigration, Hong Kong extends restrictions and Oktoberfest cancelled

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening on relief measures

Trump says US will halt immigration due to coronavirus

Washington – President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would temporarily suspend immigration to the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic, despite the US already being the worst-hit country in the world.

Trump referred to the "Invisible Enemy", a phrase he has used to describe the virus that has killed more than 42 000 people in the US, which has more than 766 660 infections.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" he tweeted Monday night.

The State Department issued around 462 000 immigrant visas in the 2019 fiscal year, while US Citizens and Immigration Services granted permanent residence to nearly 577 000 individuals.

- AFP

Italian PM to announce reopening plan

Rome – Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday that by the weekend he would detail the steps the country will take to gradually loosen restrictions, reopen the economy and emerge from the coronavirus crisis.

Italy, which has declared more coronavirus deaths than any other European country, has been under national quarantine since 9 March, with some regions imposing lockdowns even earlier. The quarantine period, which has been extended twice, is due to expire on 3 May.

"I would like to be able to say, let's open everything. Right away," Conte wrote on Facebook. "But such a decision would be irresponsible. It would make the contagion curve rise uncontrollably and would jeopardise all the efforts that we've made until now."

- AFP

Germany's Oktoberfest 2020 cancelled over virus

Berlin – Germany's Oktoberfest beer festival will be cancelled this year as "risks are too high" from the novel coronavirus, Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder said on Tuesday.

The event, which takes place annually from late September to October, and was expected to draw two million foreign visitors, would be too dangerous "as long as there is no vaccine", Soeder said.

Even with masks and social distancing, the risk would be too high, he said, adding, "living with the coronavirus means living carefully".

- AFP

Hong Kong extends restrictions

Hong Kong has reduced growth of confirmed Covid-19 cases to single digits in recent days, but city authorities say they are not taking any risks.

Chief executive Carrie Lam said social distancing measures and some business restrictions would continue for another two weeks until at least 7 May.

"This is not the time to be complacent. If we relax, the good work we have done will be in vain," she told reporters.

- AFP

Indonesia bans post-Ramadan exodus

A possible explosion in coronavirus cases when millions travel to hometowns and ancestral villages after Ramadan has forced Indonesia's president to issue a ban on the annual exodus.

Like Christmas or the Chinese Lunar New Year, the movement kicks off an extended holiday when many Indonesians celebrate Eid al-Fitr with their families to mark the end of Ramadan.

The government has called on residents of major cities, including the capital Jakarta, to stay put, and President Joko Widodo said he would ban any mass migration.

- AFP

Nigerian northeastern state of Borno orders lockdown after first coronavirus death

Lagos – Nigeria's poor northeastern state of Borno, ravaged by a decade of attacks by the Boko Haram jihadist group, ordered a lockdown on Monday after a nurse with the medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) died from the novel coronavirus.

It was the first coronavirus fatality in Borno, where there are fears that the disease could spread rapidly among the two million people displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency living in the Lake Chad region in overcrowded camps with poor sanitary facilities.

"I am hereby directing a lockdown that will require cessation of all movements in Borno State for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 22:30 on Wednesday... All citizens in Borno State are to stay in their homes," governor Babagana Umara Zulum said.

- AFP

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab