Covid-19 wrap | Trump wants face-to-face G7, studies show monkeys develop coronavirus immunity, Europe and Asia easing lockdowns, and Apple, Google launch contact tracing platform

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

US President Donald Trump proposed hosting world leaders for the annual G7 summit as a sign of "normalisation."

This as the World Health Organisation on Wednesday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases.

Trump, who is seeking to revive the battered US economy and his political fortunes ahead of the November election, again lashed out again at China, saying its "incompetence" was responsible for "this mass Worldwide killing".

As the number of cases rises, and the United States added more than 1,500 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trump said the country was "Transitioning back to Greatness" and he may host the G7 summit in June at Camp David.

"I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David," he said on Twitter.

"The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all - normalization!"

White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said a face-to-face summit, rather than one by videoconference as had been planned, would be a "show of strength and optimism".

G7 countries - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - take turns organising the annual gathering.

French President Emmanuel Macron's office said he would attend the summit if "health conditions allow".

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would "wait and see what happens".

- AFP

There was encouraging news on the scientific front on Wednesday, as two studies on monkeys offered hope that humans can develop protective immunity to the virus.

Researchers reported progress from one study which looked at a prototype vaccine, and another on whether infection with Covid-19 provides immunity against re-exposure.

"We demonstrate in rhesus macaques that prototype vaccines protected against SARS-CoV-2 infection and that SARS-CoV-2 infection protected against re-exposure," said senior author Dan Barouch of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre in Boston.

Many governments see the development of an effective vaccine as the only sure-fire way to fully reopen their economies without risking increased death tolls.

- AFP

The United States recorded 1 561 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 93 406, according to the latest real-time tally on Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country - hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities - has now confirmed a total of 1 550 959 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

- AFP

Latin America has seen coronavirus infections surge and, in some cases, countries have reinstated lockdown measures that had been eased.

Brazil has been hardest hit, rising to the third-highest number of cases in the world. Peru, Mexico and Chile have also seen steady increases in infections.

Health officials in Brazil reported 1 179 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, the first time the daily toll exceeded 1 000, but far-right President Jair Bolsonaro remains bitterly opposed to lockdowns, having described them as unnecessary over a "little flu".

With the outbreak in the world's sixth-largest country expected to accelerate until early June, Bolsonaro has refused to accept experts' advice, pressing regional governors to end stay-at-home measures.

There are worrying signs in Argentina too, with authorities in Cordoba having to backtrack on easing lockdown measures following a sharp spike in infections.

Peru saw its case count shoot past 100 000 and deaths top 3 000.

- AFP

Lockdown measures are being eased in many parts of Europe, with residents enjoying some of their old freedoms.

"I haven't seen the sea for two months," said Helena Prades at a beach in Barcelona. "We just really wanted to hear the sound of the waves."

As Spain emerges from one of the world's toughest lockdowns, face masks are now mandatory for anyone aged 6 and over in public where social distancing is not possible.

European officials are scrambling to try to save the summer tourism season, which is crucial for the continent's economies.

European Union tourism ministers held a virtual meeting on Wednesday as Greece announced plans to restart its travel season.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said seasonal hotels could reopen from 15 June and international flights would resume from 1 July.

In Italy, airports were given the green light to reopen from 3 June, including for international flights.

- AFP

Countries in Asia have also been gradually reopening, with South Korean students lining up for temperature checks and given hand sanitiser as they returned to school after two months off.

And India said domestic air travel will resume on 25 May after a two-month shutdown, even as the world's second-most populous country reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections, with 5 611 new cases in 24 hours.

Nearly 107 000 cases have been reported in India and more than 3 300 people have died, with experts predicting that infections will peak in June-July.

- AFP

US tech giants Apple and Google said on Wednesday they were offering health authorities around the world their platform for coronavirus contact tracing, a key tool in trying to tame the pandemic.

"The work public health officials are doing around the world humbles us all," the two companies said in a statement.

"Google and Apple are clear that this is not a panacea but we do believe Exposure Notifications can make a contribution to the broader work of contact tracing," they said.

Under the notifications system, someone exposed to a person who tests positive for Covid-19 will receive an alert on their phone.

"Public health authorities will take the lead with this technology, and we will continue to support and advocate for it."

They said they would release software updates for health authorities to use to deploy their own apps, developed by their own technical staff.

In Europe, most countries are leaning toward use of the Apple-Google platform but France and Britain have opted to develop their own systems, currently being tested.

The two US firms said 22 countries had so far asked to use their platform and they expect more to come on board in the coming weeks.

- AFP

Australia is getting down and dirty to combat the coronavirus pandemic - unrolling a vast programme of sewage testing this week in the hope of finding hidden clusters of the virus.

Melbourne has begun testing wastewater and excrement for traces of the virus in a bid to focus conventional testing and tracing strategies on problem suburbs or neighbourhoods.

Nicholas Crosbie of Melbourne Water said the utility hopes to monitor samples from 71% of people in Victoria, one of Australia's most populous states.

"So the whole point of this is to be vigilant and to find undetected cases or re-emergence," he said.

Sewage has also been tested in places like Paris, Tokyo, Amsterdam, Massachusetts and Valencia, Spain - although mostly on a small scale to prove detection can work.

As Australia takes tentative steps toward reopening after a two-month shutdown, health officials are betting on a massive programme of testing and contact tracing to help prevent a second wave of cases.

More than one million people across the country of 25 million have already been tested for the virus, but authorities say wastewater is a cheap and effective way to monitor the disease.

- AFP



- Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab