Covid-19 wrap: UK death toll 40% higher than reported, while Australia set to ease restrictions

UK coronavirus death toll 40% higher than reported
The true extent of Britain's Covid-19 death toll
was more than 40% higher than the government's daily figures indicated as of 10
April, according to data that put the country on track to become among the
worst-hit in Europe.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said it
recorded 13 121 deaths by 10 April in England and Wales, which account for the
vast majority of Britain's population, compared with 9 288 in the government's
daily toll for those who died in hospital.
The ONS figures include deaths in care homes and
hospices, as well as in hospitals. The latest hospital death data show 16 509
people with Covid-19 had died across the United Kingdom as of this Sunday.
If these figures underestimate the overall death
toll by a similar amount, then the true human cost for the United Kingdom as a
whole could be above 23 000 based on the latest data – making it the
second-worst hit in Europe after Italy.
- ALJAZEERA
Coronavirus toll at 11:00 (GMT) Tuesday
Paris – The worldwide death toll from the novel
coronavirus pandemic rose to 170 368 on Tuesday, according to a tally from
official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 (GMT).
More than 2 483 840 declared cases have been
registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in
China in December. Of these cases, at least 558 400 are now considered
recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from
national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO),
probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many
countries are testing only the most serious cases.
In the United States, now the worst-hit country,
the death toll stood at 42 364 with 787 901 infections. At least 72 858 patients
have recovered.
Italy is the next most affected country in terms of
deaths with 24 114 fatalities and 181 228 confirmed infections.
- AFP
Australia to ease some restrictions
Australia said it would lift some healthcare and
school restrictions on 11 May, as the country gradually tries to ease out of
the crisis and get the economy up and running again amid sustained low rates of
new infections.
"We are already on the road back and I think
we have already reached a turning point on these issues, provided we can keep
the controls in place that keep the virus under management," said Prime
Minister Scott Morrison.
- AFP
Iran records 88 new virus deaths, has freed prisoners
Tehran – Iran on Tuesday announced 88 new deaths
from the novel coronavirus as the country said it had released more than 1 000
foreign prisoners over the outbreak.
According to health ministry spokesperson Kianoush
Jahanpour, the latest fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the total to 5 297,
in one of the world's deadliest outbreaks.
The foreign prisoners were among 100 000 inmates
temporarily released in several stages since March. They included British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, arrested
in 2016 and serving a five-year jail term for sedition.
"What Iran has done in guaranteeing prisoners' health and granting furlough
to them is a significant move" compared with what other countries had
done, said judiciary spokesperson Gholamhossein Esmaili.
- AFP
Moscow unveils Chinese-inspired coronavirus hospital
Moscow – An 800-bed hospital that was hastily built
to treat coronavirus patients has opened outside Russia's capital Moscow, city
officials said on Tuesday.
The clinic, 70km south of Moscow, was inspired by a
coronavirus facility in the Chinese province of Wuhan, officials said, and was
built in a month.
"Unlike similar facilities that open in many
countries to fight Covid-19, this in-patient facility will work on a permanent
basis," Moscow city hall said in a statement. "After the pandemic is
over any types of infections will be treated here."
Cranes and heavy building equipment still dot the
site and construction work is still going on, an AFP journalist who visited the
facility on Monday said.
Yet the hospital already employs 500 staff and has admitted its first 20
patients, city hall said.
- AFP
Belgian biotech firm to roll out coronavirus antibody
tests
Liege – A Belgian biotech firm has started
producing tests to rapidly detect antibodies against coronavirus infections,
part of a push several countries are making to determine who might be immune.
The Liege-based company, ZenTech, told AFP on Tuesday
it has started making tens of thousands of the government-certified tests and
plans to ramp up output to eventually make up to three million per month.
Founder and CEO Jean-Claude Havaux said diagnosis
takes just 10-15 minutes and "sensitivity is 100% – meaning all patients
who have Covid-19 antibodies, we see them with our test".
He emphasised that the test kits were only for
medical professionals, first in Belgium and then later in other countries in
the EU and beyond. They are not for the public to use at home.
"We don't want, and don't intend for, these
tests to be used by just anybody. It's not a pregnancy test," said Havaux.
"It's really pretty complicated to carry out and to interpret the
results."
- AFP
