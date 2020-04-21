Covid-19 wrap: UK death toll 40% higher than reported, while Australia set to ease restrictions

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

UK coronavirus death toll 40% higher than reported

The true extent of Britain's Covid-19 death toll was more than 40% higher than the government's daily figures indicated as of 10 April, according to data that put the country on track to become among the worst-hit in Europe.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said it recorded 13 121 deaths by 10 April in England and Wales, which account for the vast majority of Britain's population, compared with 9 288 in the government's daily toll for those who died in hospital.

The ONS figures include deaths in care homes and hospices, as well as in hospitals. The latest hospital death data show 16 509 people with Covid-19 had died across the United Kingdom as of this Sunday.

If these figures underestimate the overall death toll by a similar amount, then the true human cost for the United Kingdom as a whole could be above 23 000 based on the latest data – making it the second-worst hit in Europe after Italy.

- ALJAZEERA

Coronavirus toll at 11:00 (GMT) Tuesday

Paris – The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 170 368 on Tuesday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 (GMT).

More than 2 483 840 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 558 400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

In the United States, now the worst-hit country, the death toll stood at 42 364 with 787 901 infections. At least 72 858 patients have recovered.

Italy is the next most affected country in terms of deaths with 24 114 fatalities and 181 228 confirmed infections.

- AFP

Australia to ease some restrictions

Australia said it would lift some healthcare and school restrictions on 11 May, as the country gradually tries to ease out of the crisis and get the economy up and running again amid sustained low rates of new infections.

"We are already on the road back and I think we have already reached a turning point on these issues, provided we can keep the controls in place that keep the virus under management," said Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

- AFP

Iran records 88 new virus deaths, has freed prisoners

Tehran – Iran on Tuesday announced 88 new deaths from the novel coronavirus as the country said it had released more than 1 000 foreign prisoners over the outbreak.

According to health ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour, the latest fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the total to 5 297, in one of the world's deadliest outbreaks.

The foreign prisoners were among 100 000 inmates temporarily released in several stages since March. They included British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, arrested in 2016 and serving a five-year jail term for sedition.

"What Iran has done in guaranteeing prisoners' health and granting furlough to them is a significant move" compared with what other countries had done, said judiciary spokesperson Gholamhossein Esmaili.

- AFP

Moscow unveils Chinese-inspired coronavirus hospital

Moscow – An 800-bed hospital that was hastily built to treat coronavirus patients has opened outside Russia's capital Moscow, city officials said on Tuesday.

The clinic, 70km south of Moscow, was inspired by a coronavirus facility in the Chinese province of Wuhan, officials said, and was built in a month.

"Unlike similar facilities that open in many countries to fight Covid-19, this in-patient facility will work on a permanent basis," Moscow city hall said in a statement. "After the pandemic is over any types of infections will be treated here."

Cranes and heavy building equipment still dot the site and construction work is still going on, an AFP journalist who visited the facility on Monday said.

Yet the hospital already employs 500 staff and has admitted its first 20 patients, city hall said.

- AFP

Belgian biotech firm to roll out coronavirus antibody tests

Liege – A Belgian biotech firm has started producing tests to rapidly detect antibodies against coronavirus infections, part of a push several countries are making to determine who might be immune.

The Liege-based company, ZenTech, told AFP on Tuesday it has started making tens of thousands of the government-certified tests and plans to ramp up output to eventually make up to three million per month.

Founder and CEO Jean-Claude Havaux said diagnosis takes just 10-15 minutes and "sensitivity is 100% – meaning all patients who have Covid-19 antibodies, we see them with our test".

He emphasised that the test kits were only for medical professionals, first in Belgium and then later in other countries in the EU and beyond. They are not for the public to use at home.

"We don't want, and don't intend for, these tests to be used by just anybody. It's not a pregnancy test," said Havaux. "It's really pretty complicated to carry out and to interpret the results."

- AFP

