Covid-19 wrap | UK minister quits over Cummings lockdown trip, worldwide cases top 5.5 million

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government suffered its first resignation over the controversy surrounding senior aide Dominic Cummings' trip across country during coronavirus lockdown when Douglas Ross, a minister for Scotland, quit in protest on Tuesday.

"The reaction to this news shows that Mr Cummings' interpretation of the government advice was not shared by the vast majority of people who have done as the government asked," Ross said in a Twitter statement announcing his departure from government.

World coronavirus cases top 5.5 million: AFP tally

More than 5.5 million cases of the new coronavirus have been officially declared in the world, more than two-thirds of them in Europe and the United States, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources as of 07:40 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 5 505 307 infections including 346 188 deaths have been recorded, notably in Europe, the hardest-hit continent with 2 047 401 cases and 172 824 deaths, and the United States with 1 662 768 cases and 98 223 deaths. The number of declared cases in the world has doubled in a month, and more than one million new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the last 11 days.

The number of diagnosed cases however reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections as many countries test only serious cases or lack testing capacity.

Philippines' Duterte says no school until there is a virus vaccine

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he will not allow students to go back to school until a coronavirus vaccine is available, even as some countries resume in-person classes.

Children were due to return to school at the end of August after classes for more than 25 million primary and secondary students were shut down in March as the contagion took off in the Philippines.

But in a speech aired late on Monday, Duterte said the risk was too great, even if it held students back academically.

"Unless I am sure that they are really safe it's useless to be talking about opening of classes," the president said.

"For me, vaccine first. If the vaccine is already there, then it's okay," he added. "If no one graduates, then so be it."

Partygoers celebrate as Iceland's nightclubs reopen

Iceland's dancefloors once again pulsed to the beat as the country's nightclubs reopened on Monday after a nine-week closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At B5, a trendy high-end club in central Reykjavik, groups of friends huddled together on sofas, laughing and chatting above the din of the music though the dancefloor remained empty for much of the evening.

Only 160 people were allowed inside B5, under new nightclub regulations which allow up to 200 people, but no social distancing rules were enforced.

Disappointment awaited those looking to party until the wee hours, however: clubs are required to close by 23:00, the same as for bars and gaming arcades which were also authorised to reopen on Monday.

Saudi Arabia to end virus curfew from 21 June

Saudi Arabia will end its nationwide coronavirus curfew from 21 June, except in the holy city of Mecca, the interior ministry said on Tuesday, after more than two months of stringent curbs.

Prayers will also be allowed to resume in all mosques outside Mecca from 31 May, the ministry said in a series of measures announced on the official Saudi Press Agency.

The kingdom, which has reported the highest number of virus cases in the Gulf, imposed a full nationwide curfew during Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The ministry said it will begin easing restrictions in a phased manner this week, with the curfew relaxed between 06:00 and 15:00 between Thursday and Saturday.

