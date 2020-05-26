Covid-19 wrap | UK minister quits over Cummings lockdown trip, worldwide cases top 5.5 million

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.
UK
govt minister quits in protest over Cummings lockdown trip
British
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government suffered its first resignation over
the controversy surrounding senior aide Dominic Cummings' trip across country
during coronavirus lockdown when Douglas Ross, a minister for Scotland, quit in
protest on Tuesday.
"The reaction to this
news shows that Mr Cummings' interpretation of the government advice was not
shared by the vast majority of people who have done as the government
asked," Ross said in a Twitter statement announcing his departure from
government.
AFP
World
coronavirus cases top 5.5 million: AFP tally
More
than 5.5 million cases of the new coronavirus have been officially declared in
the world, more than two-thirds of them in Europe and the United States,
according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources as of 07:40 GMT on
Tuesday.
At least 5 505 307
infections including 346 188 deaths have been recorded, notably in Europe, the
hardest-hit continent with 2 047 401 cases and 172 824 deaths, and the
United States with 1 662 768 cases and 98 223 deaths. The number of
declared cases in the world has doubled in a month, and more than one million
new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the last 11 days.
The number of diagnosed cases
however reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections as many
countries test only serious cases or lack testing capacity.
AFP
Philippines'
Duterte says no school until there is a virus vaccine
Philippine
President Rodrigo Duterte said he will not allow students to go back to school
until a coronavirus vaccine is available, even as some countries resume
in-person classes.
Children were due to return
to school at the end of August after classes for more than 25 million primary
and secondary students were shut down in March as the contagion took off in the
Philippines.
But in a speech aired late on
Monday, Duterte said the risk was too great, even if it held students back
academically.
"Unless I am sure that
they are really safe it's useless to be talking about opening of classes,"
the president said.
"For me, vaccine first.
If the vaccine is already there, then it's okay," he added. "If no
one graduates, then so be it."
AFP
Partygoers
celebrate as Iceland's nightclubs reopen
Iceland's
dancefloors once again pulsed to the beat as the country's nightclubs reopened
on Monday after a nine-week closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
At B5, a trendy high-end club
in central Reykjavik, groups of friends huddled together on sofas, laughing and
chatting above the din of the music though the dancefloor remained empty for
much of the evening.
Only 160 people were allowed
inside B5, under new nightclub regulations which allow up to 200 people, but no
social distancing rules were enforced.
Disappointment awaited those
looking to party until the wee hours, however: clubs are required to close by 23:00, the same as for bars and gaming arcades which were also authorised to
reopen on Monday.
AFP
Saudi
Arabia to end virus curfew from 21 June
Saudi
Arabia will end its nationwide coronavirus curfew from 21 June, except in the
holy city of Mecca, the interior ministry said on Tuesday, after more than two
months of stringent curbs.
Prayers will also be allowed
to resume in all mosques outside Mecca from 31 May, the ministry said in a
series of measures announced on the official Saudi Press Agency.
The kingdom, which has
reported the highest number of virus cases in the Gulf, imposed a full
nationwide curfew during Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday that marks the end of
the fasting month of Ramadan.
The ministry said it will
begin easing restrictions in a phased manner this week, with the curfew relaxed
between 06:00 and 15:00 between Thursday and Saturday.
AFP