Covid-19 wrap | UK police close Cummings case, Bali zoo's newborn baby giraffe named Corona

- UK police say Dominic Cummings committed a "minor" breach and closed the politically explosive case.
- A Bali zoo has named a baby giraffe Corona in honour of her birth during the global pandemic.
- WHO has warned European governments against cutting healthcare spending during the current economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus and lockdowns.
UK police close case against Cummings over 'minor' lockdown breach
UK police on Thursday said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings committed a "minor" breach by driving to a beauty spot at the height of the coronavirus lockdown and closed the politically explosive case.
Durham police, in northeast England, said there "might have been a minor breach of the regulations that would have warranted police intervention", but added that it had "no intention to take retrospective action" against the Brexit campaign mastermind.
AFP
Do not cut health
spending during downturn, WHO warns
European
governments should not cut healthcare spending during the current economic
crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and associated lockdowns, the World
Health Organisation warned on Thursday.
"We are
concerned that countries will respond to this crisis in the same way they did
to the recession 10 years ago... by cutting public spending on health,"
WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, told a press conference.
"Those cuts
prevented many people from accessing the healthcare that they needed."
AFP
Bali zoo's newborn
baby giraffe named Corona
A Bali zoo has
named a baby giraffe Corona in honour of her birth during the global pandemic.
The calf was born
on April 9 to mother Sophie and father Matadi, joining two other siblings at
Bali Safari Park on the Indonesian holiday island.
A video released by
the zoo showed the calf being born in a small enclosure.
"She was born
during the Covid-19 pandemic so the environment minister... named her
Corona," said zoo spokesperson Anak Agung Ngurah Alit Sujana.
"Corona is
healthy and is still breastfeeding. We'll keep her under observation for three
months."
AFP
Sri Lanka to reimpose
selective lockdown after virus cases spike
Sri Lanka will
reimpose selective lockdown restrictions from Sunday to restrict large
gatherings after recording its biggest daily surge in coronavirus infections -
most found in citizens repatriated last week from Kuwait.
The island nation
on Tuesday lifted a shutdown on the capital and a neighbouring district, two
weeks after easing it in other parts of the nation.
But after more than
250 returnees from Kuwait were found to be infected with coronavirus,
authorities decided to impose lockdowns on days when crowds were likely to form
- including the planned funeral of a popular minister.
The health ministry
said that out of 460 Sri Lankans who returned from Kuwait this week, some 252
had tested positive for coronavirus. All the returnees were being held in
quarantine.
AFP