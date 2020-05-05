Covid-19 wrap | UK reports Europe's highest Covid-19 death toll, Iran says virus infections near 100 000 and Austria coronavirus under control

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

UK reports Europe's highest Covid-19 death toll, outpaces Italy



More people have died in the United Kingdom from coronavirus than any other European country, according to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

On Tuesday, ONS's weekly figures added more than 7 000 deaths in England and Wales, raising the total for the United Kingdom to 32 313.

- Al Jazeera

Iran says virus infections near 100 000

Iran on Tuesday announced that confirmed coronavirus infections had reached almost 100 000 in the country as fresh cases picked up again after a brief drop in recent days.

The number of confirmed infections with this disease is now close to 100 000," health ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said in televised remarks.

- AFP

Austria coronavirus under control despite lockdown easing

Austria's health minister said on Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic in the country was under control, three weeks after it began to ease a strict lockdown.

"The situation is very constant, very stable," Rudolf Anschober said, adding the daily increase in new infections had shrunk to 0.2%, down from up to 50% in mid-March.

- AFP

Germany's biggest state to reopen restaurants from 18 May: Bavarian premier

Germany's biggest state Bavaria will allow restaurants to reopen from 18 May, the state premier said on Tuesday, after a shutdown to halt transmission of the novel coronavirus that has crippled the economy.

In the progressive plan to restart the gastronomy sector, Markus Soeder said restaurants will first be allowed to offer outdoor dining from 18 May, before extending the opening to indoor dining a week later.

- AFP

Kenya camps: 500 000 people at risk of contracting Covid-19

Nearly half a million refugees living in Kenya’s camps face overcrowding and poor sanitation.

These camps have yet to record a single coronavirus case, but United Nations refugee agency is already making preparations to counter the threat of Covid-19.

It warns the consequences of an outbreak among the refugees could be disastrous.

- Al Jazeera

Luxembourg urges Germany to reopen border closed by virus

Luxembourg urged Germany Tuesday to end reinforced anti-virus measures on its border as EU partners struggle to coordinate their response to the pandemic.

Germany decided to maintain controls on its border with its smaller neighbour until at least 15 May, despite calls for solidarity within the bloc.

- AFP

Malaysia slashes rates to fight virus impact

Malaysia's central bank on Tuesday slashed interest rates to their lowest level since the 2009 global financial crisis as the coronavirus pandemic batters the economy.

The Southeast Asian nation has joined other countries around the world in easing monetary policy as the virus shutters businesses and confines people to their homes.

- AFP