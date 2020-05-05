Covid-19 wrap | UK reports Europe's highest Covid-19 death toll, Iran says virus infections near 100 000 and Austria coronavirus under control

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.
UK reports Europe's highest Covid-19 death toll, outpaces
Italy
people have died in the United Kingdom from coronavirus than any other European
country, according to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics
(ONS).
On Tuesday, ONS's weekly
figures added more than 7 000 deaths in England and Wales, raising the total
for the United Kingdom to 32 313.
- Al Jazeera
Iran says virus infections near 100 000
Iran on Tuesday
announced that confirmed coronavirus infections had reached almost 100 000 in
the country as fresh cases picked up again after a brief drop in recent days.
The number of confirmed
infections with this disease is now close to 100 000," health ministry
spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said in televised remarks.
- AFP
Austria coronavirus under control despite lockdown easing
Austria's
health minister said on Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic in the country
was under control, three weeks after it began to ease a strict lockdown.
"The situation is very
constant, very stable," Rudolf Anschober said, adding the daily increase
in new infections had shrunk to 0.2%, down from up to 50% in mid-March.
- AFP
Germany's biggest state to reopen restaurants from 18 May:
Bavarian premier
Germany's
biggest state Bavaria will allow restaurants to reopen from 18 May, the state
premier said on Tuesday, after a shutdown to halt transmission of the novel
coronavirus that has crippled the economy.
In the progressive plan to
restart the gastronomy sector, Markus Soeder said restaurants will first be
allowed to offer outdoor dining from 18 May, before extending the opening to
indoor dining a week later.
- AFP
Kenya camps: 500 000 people at risk of contracting Covid-19
Nearly half a million refugees living in Kenya’s camps face
overcrowding and poor sanitation.
These camps have yet to record a single coronavirus case, but
United Nations refugee agency is already making preparations to counter the
threat of Covid-19.
It warns the consequences of an outbreak among the refugees
could be disastrous.
- Al Jazeera
Luxembourg urges Germany to reopen border closed by virus
Luxembourg urged Germany
Tuesday to end reinforced anti-virus measures on its border as EU partners
struggle to coordinate their response to the pandemic.
Germany decided to
maintain controls on its border with its smaller neighbour until at least 15
May, despite calls for solidarity within the bloc.
- AFP
Malaysia slashes rates to fight virus impact
Malaysia's central bank
on Tuesday slashed interest rates to their lowest level since the 2009 global
financial crisis as the coronavirus pandemic batters the economy.
The Southeast Asian
nation has joined other countries around the world in easing monetary policy as
the virus shutters businesses and confines people to their homes.
- AFP