Covid-19 wrap | UK to review easing of lockdown, German police target suspected Islamists over virus fraud, Duterte urged to free jailed senator

UK to review easing of virus lockdown

Government was on Thursday reviewing lockdown measures introduced to combat the coronavirus outbreak, with a partial easing expected to be announced this weekend.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Cabinet colleagues, with predictions that unlimited exercise and picnics will soon be allowed as part of the first step of easing restrictions.

"We'll want if we possibly can to get going with some of these measures on Monday. I think it would be a good thing if people had an idea of what is coming," he said on Wednesday.

Pubs and cafes with gardens may also be allowed to open but people would be required to remain two metres apart.

AFP

German police target suspected Islamists over virus fraud

German police on Thursday raided apartments belonging to several suspected Islamists in Berlin, over allegations they fraudulently obtained state payouts set up for the coronavirus crisis.

Officers searched the homes and vehicles of five people "belonging to the Salafist scene", police said in a statement.

The group is believed to have "acquired in a fraudulent manner economic aid offered by the city of Berlin" to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors said.

Sums of between 50 000 and 60 000 euros were involved, Tagesspiegel reported citing sources close to the probe.

AFP

Duterte urged to free jailed senator amid coronavirus lockdown

A group of parliamentarians from Southeast Asia have urged Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to immediately order the release of an opposition senator amid the coronavirus lockdown, as they joined rights groups in denouncing the decision to exclude the jailed legislator from the Senate's ongoing online session.

Senator Leila de Lima has been in jail since her arrest in February 2017 on charges related to drug trafficking - allegations that she and her supporters believe are politically motivated and aimed at silencing one of the president's most outspoken critics.

In a statement issued on Thursday, ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) said that de Lima and all political and human rights activists should be prioritised for release while the country struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus

"At a time when the priority is to urgently decrease the prison population to stem Covid-19 pandemic, what is Senator de Lima still doing behind bars?" Charles Santiago, a member of the Malaysian parliament and APHR chairperson, said, adding all charges against de Lima should also be dropped without conditions.

Al Jazeera

Russia to begin withdrawing military virus experts from Italy

Russia on Thursday begins withdrawing military experts and medics sent to Italy during the height of the coronavirus pandemic as part of an aid effort that critics said carried political overtones.

"We will begin the pullout of radiation, chemical and biological protection units from Italy," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting of military leaders on Wednesday.

He said the military would host a ceremony to mark their return and asked for "proposals for the promotion of distinguished military personnel, doctors and all those who were involved in disinfection in cities and facilities in Italy".

Russia has sent military planes with specialists and equipment to countries including Italy, China and the United States, gestures that have prompted criticism from some Russians over using crucial resources for geopolitical aims.

AFP

Mauritania eases pandemic restrictions

The West African desert state of Mauritania has scaled back two-month-old restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, notably allowing markets and prayer gatherings to resume.



The government will "progressively ease preventative measures", an official announcement late on Wednesday said.



Markets will be allowed to reopen from Thursday and group prayers from Friday, while a nightly curfew is being reduced by two hours, running from 23:00 to 06:00.



Mauritania has recorded eight confirmed cases of coronavirus, one of which was fatal.

AFP