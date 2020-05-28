Covid-19 wrap | US deaths tops 100 000, five killed in fire in Bangladesh hospital coronavirus unit

The US has recorded over 100 000 coronavirus deaths, while the actual total is believed to be much higher.

Five people died in the Covid-19 unit of a Bangladesh hospital after a blaze swept through the isolation ward.

In the past 24 hours, Brazil has confirmed 1 086 new deaths pushing the death toll to 25 598.

US coronavirus death toll tops 100 000: Johns Hopkins

The United States has now recorded more than 100 000 coronavirus-related deaths, Johns Hopkins University reported on Wednesday - a sombre milestone and by far the highest total in the world.

The country reported its first death about three months ago. Since then, nearly 1.7 million infections have been tallied nationwide, according to the Baltimore-based school.

The actual number of deaths and infections is believed to be higher, experts say.

AFP

Five die in fire in Bangladesh hospital Covid-19 unit

Five people were killed in a top Bangladesh hospital on Wednesday after a fire swept through a makeshift coronavirus isolation unit, officials said.

The blaze occurred in Dhaka's posh Gulshan neighbourhood and comes as the country faces a rising number of coronavirus cases.

Fire service official Kamrul Hasan told AFP the fire began when an air conditioner exploded in a shed belonging to United Hospital.

"Fire service teams have controlled the fire in around a hour. Five people have died of suffocation due to the fire," Hasan said.

The blaze quickly raced through the unit due to the presence of flammable items such as sanitizer, Dhaka police deputy commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakraborty told AFP.

"Three of those who have died are Covid-19 patients and the rest two were Covid-19 negatives," he said.

AFP

Brazil tops 25 000 virus deaths

Brazil's death toll from the new coronavirus surpassed 25 000 on Wednesday, as the country emerged as the latest epicentre in the global pandemic.

The health ministry said it had confirmed 1 086 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the fifth time the daily toll has exceeded 1 000 since the crisis accelerated in Brazil a week ago.

That pushed the nationwide death toll to 25 598.

The country of 210 million people now has 411 821 confirmed cases of the virus, second only to the United States

AFP

South Korea sees largest spike in virus cases in nearly two months

South Korea reported its biggest spike in coronavirus cases in nearly two months on Thursday, as officials scramble to tackle fresh clusters that have raised concerns of a possible second wave of infections.

The country has been held up as a global model in how to curb the virus and has begun to ease restrictions, but is now rushing to contain new infections as life returns to normal.

Officials announced 79 new cases on Thursday - taking its total to 11 344 - with most fresh infections from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area.

AFP