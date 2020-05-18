Covid-19 wrap | US economy faces severe downturn, China warns of coronavirus second wave, high death rate in Brazil, and New Zealand kids head back to school

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

The world's biggest economy faces a severe downtown but will not suffer another Great Depression, US Fed chief Jerome Powell said on Sunday, as three hardest-hit countries in Europe reported low death tolls and lockdowns eased.

Italy recorded the fewest deaths from coronavirus, 145, in one day since its two-month lockdown began, while Spain had 87 new virus-related deaths - the first time the number has fallen below 100 in two months.

Restaurants, bars and cafés will be among the businesses allowed to reopen from Monday in Italy, and Spain will also further relax its lockdown measures, except in Madrid and Barcelona.

Britain also registered its lowest daily increase since late March, with 170 fatalities. However, that number did not include Northern Ireland due to a technical issue - and these figures are often lower on weekends due to lags in reporting.

With a worldwide virus death toll above 315 000 and the global economy reeling from the vast damage caused by stay-at-home orders, numerous European countries are lifting restrictions to provide much-needed respite for their beleaguered and impatient populations.

Weekend leisure-seekers enjoyed reopened beaches in France, Greece and Italy, and Britons basked in sunny parks.

In the United States, too, with more than 30 million jobs destroyed, states have begun reopening even though federal guidelines for a two-week decline in cases have not always been met.

China faces a potential second wave of coronavirus infections due to a lack of immunity among its population, its government's senior medical advisor has warned.

After months of lockdowns and curbs on travel China has largely brought the virus under control, but fears of a second wave have risen as clusters have emerged in northeast provinces and in the central city of Wuhan.

"The majority of... Chinese at the moment are still susceptible of the Covid-19 infection, because (of) a lack of immunity," Zhong Nanshan, the public face of government's response to the pandemic, told CNN.

"We are facing (a) big challenge," Zhong added. "It's not better than the foreign countries I think at the moment."

Zhong, who helped expose the scale of the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), also said authorities in ground-zero Wuhan had under-reported cases during the early days of the pandemic.

"The local authorities, they didn't like to tell the truth at that time," said Zhong, who was part of a team of experts sent to Wuhan to investigate the outbreak.

"I didn't believe that result (the number of cases reported) so I (kept) asking and then, you have to give me the real number," he said.

But he added he believed data published after Wuhan was locked down in late January, and when the central government took control of the response, "will be correct".

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 309 296 people, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP, with scientists around the world racing to find a vaccine.

Scores of Mexicans are dying from drinking adulterated liquor, a consequence of the shortage of mainstream alcoholic beverages during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities say.

The first of at least 138 deaths in recent weeks occurred at the end of April in the western state of Jalisco, a month after the government declared a health emergency over the spread of Covid-19.

Much of Mexico has run out of beer after factories were shut down along with other non-essential firms.

Beer stocks were depleted within a month, and in some areas the prices of what was left doubled, according to industry sources.

Many of the 53 deaths in central Puebla province have been linked to a wake where people drank moonshine containing methanol that in non-lethal doses can cause blindness and liver damage.

Twenty-three people died in the hours following the gathering in the town of Chiconcuautla, according to authorities.

Brazil's Covid-19 death toll passed 15 000 on Saturday, official data showed, while its number of infections topped 230 000, making it the country with the fourth-highest number of cases in the world.

With 15 633 deaths and 233 142 confirmed cases, Brazil - whose president Jair Bolsonaro has dismissed the disease as a "little flu" - is at the epicentre of infections in Latin America.

Experts say under-testing means the real figures could be 15 times higher or more, and warn the worst is yet to come.

The sprawling South American country registered 816 deaths and 14 919 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Despite the rising tolls, Bolsonaro on Saturday attacked lockdown measures taken by some governors to contain the spread of the virus.

"Unemployment, hunger and misery will be the future of those who support the tyranny of total isolation," the far-right president tweeted, a day after Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned after less than a month on the job.

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealand children returned to school on Monday after two months of home education as part of a Covid-19 lockdown.

Excited youngsters greeted classmates for the first time in eight weeks, while teachers reinforced messages about social distancing and hand-washing to combat the coronavirus.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the return to a noisy, bustling environment would be a "culture shock" after a challenging period for both children and parents.

"Our message is it's safe to send kids back to school, we want kids back at school and catching up with any learning that they've lost during the lockdown," he told reporters.

New Zealand, with a population of five million, has recorded 1 149 coronavirus cases and just 21 deaths, with its success largely attributed to a strict lockdown imposed in late March.

